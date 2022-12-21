Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC boy gives back to local shelters for Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season can be hard for some families, especially for people seeking help from local shelters. Over the past year, donations for shelters have slowed down. One Greensboro child is making an effort to ease the burden through donations. Landen Harrison, 10, is doing his part this Christmas season by […]
davidsonlocal.com
Caught Doing Good: Local ministries open doors during extreme cold
As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, several Davidson County agencies and churches are partnering to provide emergency housing for those without homes or power. High Rock Church of Lexington frequently opens its youth building to serve as a warm shelter during extreme weather. They opened the doors at 9 p.m. Friday night, December 23 and Saturday night, December 24. “On Saturday and Sunday mornings, we will close the building at 9 a.m. We have cots, blankets, couches and clothing.” With the help of the community, they were able to provide microwavable meals.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community. “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
WATCH: FOX8’s Van Denton makes his own white Christmas
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to the Triad without the snow this holiday weekend, but that did not stop FOX8’s Van Denton. With the help of his handy snow machine, Van made his own white Christmas this year. By the time he was done, Van had created his own winter wonderland in […]
WXII 12
Guilford firefighter found dead on Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning, High State Patrol reported they had found a Guilford County firefighter dead following a crash. Matthew Hall, 31, crossed the center line, swerving off the road, down into an embankment and hitting a tree. Hall died on the scene at Bethany Road in...
Christmas Eve 'rolling blackouts' frustrate many, others find peace in the darkness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — All is calm and all is bright, once again, for many in the Triad. Friday night’s bitterly cold temperatures spiked demand for electricity. That increased demand led Duke Energy to pull the plug on many peoples Christmas plans. "This is one of the tools...
High Point barbershop comes together for family that lost wife, mother to cancer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local family is receiving an outpouring of support after the tragic loss of a wife and mother. They were brought together at a place where that mom would bring her son for haircuts, a place that’s helped other young people through loss before because within the walls of Anointed […]
WXII 12
A place to call home: 'I just want a family who will love me,' says boy awaiting adoption
N.C. — Elijah is a 13-year-old boy living in foster care who is ready for his forever family. "I want a loving and caring family. A family who is active and likes to do things, likes go to parks and be out and about exploring the world would be great."
Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
iredellfreenews.com
Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman
Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
What to do if a frozen pipe bursts, the dangers they can cause
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nothing could be more inconvenient than a frozen water pipe over the Christmas weekend. Experts say the cold air we are dealing with Friday night in particular there will be some folks who have to weather frozen pipes. So, be sure to leave the faucets dripping...
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
Search underway for missing kayaker at NC lake
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC
Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
WXII 12
Local Christmas Tree Farm donating trees to families in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is just four days away, and a local tree farm is spreading some holiday cheer. There are still a lot of trees left at Hawk's Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Farm, so owner Bryan Hawks decided to donate them to local families. he says he feels great to know he's bringing a smile to people's faces.
WXII 12
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
Suspect leads Asheboro police on high-speed chase into Greensboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police want to find the person responsible for breaking into several cars and leading a multi-county chase. Police responded to a 911 call of multiple car break-ins at Summers Run Apartments Saturday. At least five cars were broken into, according to investigators. Officers spotted the...
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Person of the Week: Camille Lancaster has the healing touch using natural herbs and remedies
‘Tis the season to be jolly. But for a lot of us, ‘tis the season for the flu, COVID, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and other illnesses. “As a child, I went to the doctor twice. I’m 60 years old and I don’t take any pharmaceutical medications. If I’m sick, I take an herb,” said Camille Lancaster. Her mother was a nurse, yet she didn’t believe in pharmaceutical medications “because she saw what medicine did to people.”
