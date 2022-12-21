Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 main-draw entry lists revealed
The Australian Open has recently revealed the main-draw entry lists, with 100 men and women looking to the first Grand Slam of the 2023 calendar. Led by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Poland's Iga Swiatek, Melbourne will be littered with the world's best tennis players in what is one of the most highly anticipated fortnights of the tennis year.
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios speaks on the importance of defeating of Djokovic at tournaments, claiming the event lacks credibility "If you don't go through Novak"
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently remarked that if he wins a tournament that doesn’t feature Novak Djokovic, then that would be meaningless. The pair, who last clashed in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, were set to lock horns once again on Day 3 of the World Tennis League. However, the match between Falcons’ Djokovic and Eagles’ Kyrgios was called off as the Serb was forced to withdraw due to illness.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal: 'If injuries stopped me having a chance of winning, I would have retired'
Rafael Nadal says he would have retired if he felt his injuries stopped him from competing with titles, but he knows he’s struggling to match the top ATP youngsters now. Nadal has been a dominant force in tennis for 20 years alongside rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, although his career certainly feels like it is nearing an end.
3-time Olympic champion Lyu Xiaojun tests positive for EPO
China's three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun tested positive for EPO and has been provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.
Former Olympic Gold Medalist Is Being Stripped Of Her Medal
Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh is being stripped of her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympic Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit found Antyukh guilty of doping between July 2012 and June 2013. Antyukh did not appeal the AIU decision that saw all results from that time period wiped away.
Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina
The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC
Senegalese athletes angered by World Cup bonuses
The decision by President Macky Sall to pay Senegal's football squad its World Cup bonus despite the team not hitting its target has caused anger for some in the West African nation. The African champions had been tasked with reaching the quarter-finals but bowed out in the second round after...
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
tennisuptodate.com
Long-time coach of Rafael Nadal joins coaching staff of American tennis star Sloane Stephens
Rafael Nadal’s long-time coach Francisco Roig has switched his allegiance and will now be coaching 2017 US Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens. Former World No.3 Stephens, who has been struggling with her form in recent times, made the announcement of Roig's addition to her team on Wednesday (December 21).
‘I kind of want it to be over’ – Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open admission
Nick Kyrgios described the build up to the Australian Open as ’95 per cent stress and 5 per cent excitement.’
game-news24.com
The international champion announced his retirement from the French national team
2018 World Champion with France Blaise Matuidi announced his retirement from playing. The 35-year-old midfielder recently played for Inter Miami. I liked football. You’ve given me so much. When I look at the path I went, I see tears in the face. I fulfilled children and men’s dreams. I turn the page with pain, but with pride.
New FIFA World Rankings Confirmed: Argentina Rise To 2nd As USMNT Jump Three Places To 13th
Argentina may have won the 2022 World Cup but it was not enough to see Lionel Messi and Co reach first place in the FIFA Men's World Rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Svitolina and Monfils tease return to tennis action with 'date night' post after parenting break
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils tease return to tennis as they spend 'date night' on the tennis court as neither played for a fairly long time. Both Monfils and Svitolina are expected to make a comeback to tennis in the next weeks. Monfils has been out of action since the North American swing where he suffered a foot injury that has kept him out since then. He's expected to make a return in Australia. Svitolina has been inactive since becoming pregnant early this year.
Andy Murray tips youngster to go 'right to the top of tennis'
Former world number one Andy Murray is expecting big things from compatriot.
Sports World Reacts To Olympian Losing Her Gold Medal
It only took a full decade, but the International Olympic Committee has dropped the hammer on a former gold medal winner and have stripped her of her medal. According to the Associated Press, track & field star Natalya Antyukh, who won gold and silver medals for Russia at the 2012 Olympics in London, has been stripped of both medals for doping.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo to join Al Nassr before January
Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before the start of January. Ronaldo has returned to Europe, after his post World Cup break, as Portugal bowed out at the quarter final stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the 37-year-old is currently training with Real Madrid.
FIFA investigating how celebrity chef got onto World Cup final pitch
FIFA has launched an investigation into how individuals gained "undue access" to the pitch following the World Cup final after images and videos of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce celebrating with Argentina's players went viral on social media.
Look: Sports World Reacts To The Salt Bae Punishment
Over the weekend, one celebrity stole the headlines for what he did after the World Cup Final between France and Argentina. Moments after Argentina took down France in the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, celebrity chef Salt Bae found himself on the field. But he ended up doing much more than that.
