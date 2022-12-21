ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Australian Open 2023 main-draw entry lists revealed

The Australian Open has recently revealed the main-draw entry lists, with 100 men and women looking to the first Grand Slam of the 2023 calendar. Led by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Poland's Iga Swiatek, Melbourne will be littered with the world's best tennis players in what is one of the most highly anticipated fortnights of the tennis year.
tennisuptodate.com

Nick Kyrgios speaks on the importance of defeating of Djokovic at tournaments, claiming the event lacks credibility "If you don't go through Novak"

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently remarked that if he wins a tournament that doesn’t feature Novak Djokovic, then that would be meaningless. The pair, who last clashed in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, were set to lock horns once again on Day 3 of the World Tennis League. However, the match between Falcons’ Djokovic and Eagles’ Kyrgios was called off as the Serb was forced to withdraw due to illness.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal: 'If injuries stopped me having a chance of winning, I would have retired'

Rafael Nadal says he would have retired if he felt his injuries stopped him from competing with titles, but he knows he’s struggling to match the top ATP youngsters now. Nadal has been a dominant force in tennis for 20 years alongside rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, although his career certainly feels like it is nearing an end.
The Spun

Former Olympic Gold Medalist Is Being Stripped Of Her Medal

Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh is being stripped of her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympic Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit found Antyukh guilty of doping between July 2012 and June 2013. Antyukh did not appeal the AIU decision that saw all results from that time period wiped away.
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC

Senegalese athletes angered by World Cup bonuses

The decision by President Macky Sall to pay Senegal's football squad its World Cup bonus despite the team not hitting its target has caused anger for some in the West African nation. The African champions had been tasked with reaching the quarter-finals but bowed out in the second round after...
game-news24.com

The international champion announced his retirement from the French national team

2018 World Champion with France Blaise Matuidi announced his retirement from playing. The 35-year-old midfielder recently played for Inter Miami. I liked football. You’ve given me so much. When I look at the path I went, I see tears in the face. I fulfilled children and men’s dreams. I turn the page with pain, but with pride.
tennisuptodate.com

Svitolina and Monfils tease return to tennis action with 'date night' post after parenting break

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils tease return to tennis as they spend 'date night' on the tennis court as neither played for a fairly long time. Both Monfils and Svitolina are expected to make a comeback to tennis in the next weeks. Monfils has been out of action since the North American swing where he suffered a foot injury that has kept him out since then. He's expected to make a return in Australia. Svitolina has been inactive since becoming pregnant early this year.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Olympian Losing Her Gold Medal

It only took a full decade, but the International Olympic Committee has dropped the hammer on a former gold medal winner and have stripped her of her medal. According to the Associated Press, track & field star Natalya Antyukh, who won gold and silver medals for Russia at the 2012 Olympics in London, has been stripped of both medals for doping.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo to join Al Nassr before January

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before the start of January. Ronaldo has returned to Europe, after his post World Cup break, as Portugal bowed out at the quarter final stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the 37-year-old is currently training with Real Madrid.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To The Salt Bae Punishment

Over the weekend, one celebrity stole the headlines for what he did after the World Cup Final between France and Argentina. Moments after Argentina took down France in the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, celebrity chef Salt Bae found himself on the field. But he ended up doing much more than that.

