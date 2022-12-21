Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils tease return to tennis as they spend 'date night' on the tennis court as neither played for a fairly long time. Both Monfils and Svitolina are expected to make a comeback to tennis in the next weeks. Monfils has been out of action since the North American swing where he suffered a foot injury that has kept him out since then. He's expected to make a return in Australia. Svitolina has been inactive since becoming pregnant early this year.

1 DAY AGO