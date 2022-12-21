Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Yardbarker
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
Yardbarker
Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans
Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
Yardbarker
Watch: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo receives the most festive technical foul
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has received his fair share of technical fouls throughout his 28-year head coaching career, but he has probably never received one the way he did on Wednesday night in the Spartans' 67-54 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Let's just call it a...
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
Yardbarker
Raiders Make Two Practice Squad Moves
WR Dillon Stoner (injured) DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Langi, 30, originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. After a year, the Patriots waived Langi prior to the start of the 2018 season. In October 2018, Langi signed on to...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll remain there after Saturday’s game, while Andrews and Kirkwood will return to the practice squad. Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Debunks Scottie Pippen’s Claims That LeBron James Lacks The "Clutch Gene"
LeBron James has been heavily criticized during his entire career, and more often than not, the things said about him are simply not true. The King has proven doubters wrong time and time again, and even one week before he turns 38, he's ready to continue this trend in the association.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says 1 NBA Team Is Not Capable Of Making Conference Finals
The Brooklyn Nets look like a much-improved team over the past month or so. They’ve won 18 out of 25 games under coach Jacque Vaughn, and Kevin Durant continues to prove that age is just a number for some players. Kyrie Irving has been on a tear since coming...
