Savage US blizzard leaves 26 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A relentless winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 26. Twenty-six weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states, with some US media reporting as many as 30 storm-linked fatalities in total, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least seven in western New York.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 24
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
Hell freezes over during US bomb cyclone
A ‘bomb cyclone’ is sweeping the US this winter. Over 200 million people are under a weather warning or advistory as temperatures drop to -45C and below in some of the worst affected places. The storm is so brutal that even Hell, a town in Michigan, froze over as several cities report the weather being the coldest since records began. Across the US, officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm.At least three people died in the Buffalo area, including two who suffered medical emergencies in their homes and could...
