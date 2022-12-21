A ‘bomb cyclone’ is sweeping the US this winter. Over 200 million people are under a weather warning or advistory as temperatures drop to -45C and below in some of the worst affected places. The storm is so brutal that even Hell, a town in Michigan, froze over as several cities report the weather being the coldest since records began. Across the US, officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm.At least three people died in the Buffalo area, including two who suffered medical emergencies in their homes and could...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO