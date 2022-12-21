Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights. Travelers in Anchorage face long wait times after weather conditions in Portland, Seattle, and here in Alaska cancelled many flights on Friday. Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office. Updated: 11 hours ago. An Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme winds blast Alaska, whipping up problems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whipping winds blasted across the Matanuska Valley and the Wasilla and Palmer area, with winds up to 80 mph in spots, the Wasilla airport seeing 73 mph. Residents were asked to stay indoors and off the roads if at all possible. Winds should subside by Saturday evening.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Strong winds continue Saturday, return Sunday afternoon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roads remain dangerous and power outages persist into the Saturday evening in parts of Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley. 4:30 p.m. Saturday - Blizzard warnings extended, high winds expected to continue through the night. Strong winds are expected to continue in the Matanuska Valley from Palmer...
alaskasnewssource.com
SNAP delays - clipped version
Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide three meals to one person a day. Bean’s Cafe said their larger goal is to raise $50,000 before the end of the year. Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war.
lazytrips.com
Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?
Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
alaskasnewssource.com
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support. Updated: 9 hours ago. Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide...
fox5ny.com
Falling fireball seen from Anchorage
A home security camera captured video of a fireball streaking across the sky over Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Ursid meteor shower, which is visible in the Northern Hemisphere from Dec. 13-24, peaks on Dec. 22, according to the American Meteor Society. (Source Video Courtesy of Brian Brettschneider via Storyful)
newsfromthestates.com
Polar bear cub wandering North Slope oil field is captured and sent to Alaska Zoo in Anchorage
A male polar bear cub rests in quarantine at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The cub was wandering alone in the Prudhoe Bay oil field, where it was first spotted in late November. For its own welfare and for the safety of the people working in the area, the animal was moved to the zoo, and will not return to the wild. (Photo by the Alaska Zoo/Provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
alaskasnewssource.com
PNW weather could create flight cancelations to and from Alaska
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera. The Allgood News
Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide...
Doorbell Cams Show Bright Fireball Streaking Across the Alaska Sky
Sometimes, doorbell cameras can capture incredible footage, and that’s the case here in Anchorage and Wasilla. Local cameras in this area caught a bright fireball flaring and lighting up the sky in this video. The video depicts a meteor shower fireball coursing down through the atmosphere at a fast...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One Ukrainian refugee family in Anchorage has been blessed with what could be considered a Christmas Miracle. When Svitlana and Vitalii Mykhailvov flew to Anchorage Thursday morning to see their four adult children, spouses and numerous grandchildren, it was the first time they’d been together since fleeing Ukraine and the war.
alaskapublic.org
Snow buildup on Anchorage roads leaves drivers with fewer lanes and longer commutes
Anchorage resident Megan Premer said she was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Midtown Tuesday evening. “I mean I stayed on Lake Otis for well over 30 minutes, because it was one lane,” she said “And then people were all getting out of work, trying to get in. I must have stayed at Tudor through the light three or four times.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Seeking shelter: ‘Survive or don’t survive, but I do my best’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sept. 18 just before 4 p.m., Anchorage Police found the body of 36-year-old Kou Yang. Yang was found dead off Tudor Road, inside a port-a-potty. Police reported that he had been dead for “quite some time,” but wrote that nothing suspicious was noted at the scene.
radiokenai.com
Strong Winds Cause Power Outages On Central Peninsula
Homer Electric Association is responding to close to 30 power outages effecting over 1,900 members in the Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Kasilof and Nikiski areas, due to strong winds. HEA Linemen report that there are places where trees are falling into the line, as fast as they are cutting them off...
alaskasnewssource.com
Delay on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion ends
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The delay for the Sullivan Arena mass congregate shelter to increase capacity has ended after some confusion between Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly. A letter from Anchorage Assembly leadership was sent to members of the media requesting that a five-day waiting period be waived,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police,...
alaskapublic.org
The Anchorage Public Library finally has a confirmed director
For the first time since May of 2021, the Anchorage Public Library has a confirmed director. “We’ve been waiting for you for 18 months and I’m so glad you’re here,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Tuesday, before the Assembly confirmed Virginia McClure in a 10-0 vote.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program after issues getting kids to correct bus stops
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said this week that it plans to return to a practice typically reserved for the start of the school year after the second incident involving a young student and mistaken bus route in the span of about a week. “One instance of...
Comments / 0