A male polar bear cub rests in quarantine at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The cub was wandering alone in the Prudhoe Bay oil field, where it was first spotted in late November. For its own welfare and for the safety of the people working in the area, the animal was moved to the zoo, and will not return to the wild. (Photo by the Alaska Zoo/Provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO