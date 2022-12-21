CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in West suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. Flames were seen shooting through the residential building at 227 South Blvd. just before 3:30 a.m.Firefighters had difficulty fighting the flames due to frigid temperatures. Burned out windows were covered in ice. According to Oak Park officials, smoke was seen inside a vacant first-floor business and then spready for the first floor through the walls to the second and third floors.Officials said a total of 36 units in the area were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. An Oak Park firefighter was injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center and has since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO