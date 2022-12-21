Read full article on original website
Related
Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
Man sets up homeless people with warm meals, hotel rooms as temperatures drop to dangerous level
A Chicago man has been talking the homeless into getting off the streets in this bitter cold and setting them up with meals and hotel rooms.
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rules
JOLIET, IL. - The staff of Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk announced on Friday that the Cajun Boil & Bar, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, has been given a seven-day suspension due to hosting live entertainment events.
Crews battle fire at Oak Park apartment building in frigid temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in West suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. Flames were seen shooting through the residential building at 227 South Blvd. just before 3:30 a.m.Firefighters had difficulty fighting the flames due to frigid temperatures. Burned out windows were covered in ice. According to Oak Park officials, smoke was seen inside a vacant first-floor business and then spready for the first floor through the walls to the second and third floors.Officials said a total of 36 units in the area were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. An Oak Park firefighter was injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center and has since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood
BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
ACTION 13: Residents at a senior living community trapped after power outage and flooded elevators
Families concerned for their loved ones and the lack of answers, after apartments in a senior living center, have been without power for days.
