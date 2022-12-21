Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott
A veteran offensive lineman who started at center last season in the Pac-12 is coming to Nebraska. Former Arizona State blocker Ben Scott announced Friday he is joining the Huskers, ending a two-week stay in the portal that also included strong pushes from suitors like Auburn and USC. The 6-foot-5,...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Arizona State lineman Ben Scott transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Arizona State offensive line transfer Ben Scott on Friday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder:. A huge addition - literally, figuratively - for Nebraska's offense. Scott started for three seasons at ASU - two years at tackle, one year at center - in a pro-style system that mirrors some of what Nebraska would like to do on offense. This is precisely the kind of transfer any team would like to add, and the Huskers beat out Auburn to get Scott.
North Platte Telegraph
Life in the Red: Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska
Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska, basketball chatter Luke Mullin and Jordan McAlpine give their thoughts on Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska and discuss Husker basketball in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
North Platte Telegraph
'Just look out for me:' Madi Kubik called her shot with John Cook and then lived the dream
Madi Kubik called her shot — and then achieved it as a Nebraska volleyball player for the past four seasons. Kubik’s college career came to a close earlier this month. The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a four-year starter for the Huskers at outside hitter. Instead of using a fifth season of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 season, she plans to pursue playing professional volleyball.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $106,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC
OMAHA — A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible through a newly announced $20 million donor gift. Joe Williams, described by Omaha-based UNMC as one of the College of...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska farms, businesses receive federal funding for renewable energy systems
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $2 million to Nebraska to build renewable energy systems at businesses and farms across the state. A total of 36 projects in Nebraska received funding through the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, said Kate Bolz, USDA's rural development state director for Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle
An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln school celebrates end of semester
Lincoln Elementary School students celebrated the last day of school before winter break on Tuesday. The students participated in “ice skating” in the gym as well as cookie designing and other fun activities throughout the day.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble
For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
North Platte Telegraph
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that takes trucks on a stop-and-go urban street with 17 stoplights, rather than continuing on to the 11-mile, $352-million beltway.
North Platte Telegraph
Man shot at November party fired bullets that killed one, injured another, authorities say
OMAHA -- A man who was shot at a November party also fired bullets into the crowded house, killing a woman and injuring a man, authorities said. Imhotep Davis, 25, had already been accused of illegally possessing a gun and tampering with evidence within days after the Nov. 13 shooting.
