Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday
Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
Santa spotted in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
Snow, wind and bitter cold batters central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A huge Winter storm is lashing out at central Illinois. A powerhouse storm system is sliding in from the Midwest setting off snow and buffeting Illinois with wicked winds. Winds will be gusting in excess of 40 MPH, and by late Thursday into Friday, wind gusts could even be approaching 45-50 MPH. Watch out for considerable blowing snow and poor visibility making traveling quite hazardous.
When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?
Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
Winter Storm Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KMOX listening area, including portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri.
ComEd warns Chicago area residents about potential rolling blackouts during extreme cold
ComEd is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity and warned that rolling power outages are possible in the Chicago area as the bitter cold continues. “As our communities continue to experience bitter cold, safety remains our top priority,” Commonwealth Edison said in a statement on social media Saturday afternoon.
Winter Storm Update: Snowfall Ends, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow & Dangerous Wind Chills Continue
Metamora – 3.0″. While the snow has ended the impacts from this winter storm are still ongoing. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph from the west-northwest Thursday night and increase to 40-50 mph from the west Friday. This is likely to result in areas of blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY
Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Winter Storm Featuring Snow, High Winds and Bitter Cold To Make Travel Treacherous
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police announced Wednesday that a major winter storm is expected to create dangerous travel conditions across the state Thursday and Friday, strongly urging the public to adjust plans and postpone unnecessary trips. The mixture of snow, rapidly falling temperatures and strong wind gusts is expected to produce blizzard conditions by Thursday afternoon, with extremely slick roads, little to no visibility and potentially life-threating wind chills if you become stranded.
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
Friday, December 23 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
Blowing snow, strong winds, and extreme cold across Iowa Friday. Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
Orland Park bracing for the snow and cold
There is a lot of snow and a lot of cold in the forecast for the holidays. But Orland Park is ready. Public Works Director Joel Van Essen said before Monday’s board of trustees meeting that the game plan is in place for whatever beating Mother Nature wants to dish out – especially when it comes to snow on village streets.
Winter storm, bitter cold takes aim at Illinois
As a winter storm rolls toward much of Illinois, the heads of local highway departments are getting ready for the onset of precipitation. How and when the precipitation begins depends greatly on where you live, but most of us will experience some challenges with the combination of powdery snow, high wind, and frigid temperatures.
