Asbury Park, NJ

CBS New York

Galleria at White Plains mall closing for good

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Once upon a time, the Galleria at White Plains mall was one of the largest in the region and one of the most profitable in the country. But that time has come and gone.The mall is closing its doors for good. It was big news in 1980 when the huge shopping mall opened in the middle of downtown White Plains - a so-called "mega block" urban renewal project that presented a cold and imposing facade to the streetscape. "At the time, it was felt to be the thing to do. It's outlived its usefulness which is evidenced by...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
thecoaster.net

4-Story 100-Unit Building Proposed for Asbury Avenue in City

The Asbury Park City Council is reviewing a proposal by Sackman Enterprises for a 100-unit four-story building on Asbury Avenue after changing its policy to allow more public comment for development proposals. Typically, the council – as the city’s redevelopment agency – would review a proposal and pass it along...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Dina’s Bistro restaurant opens in Toms River, NJ

You don't want to miss an opportunity to enjoy a terrific Italian meal at Dina's Bistro. It's a brand-new restaurant that opened in Tom's River. Named for the chef, Dina Warren, who happens to be my friend Jesse's mom. Jesse is a music promoter at the Jersey Shore and we've...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

People Get Ready, There’s A Train Show Coming

LAKEWOOD – Little did anyone know that when the five founding members of a local hobby club first formed their group in 1987 that it would still be running strong 35 years later. But that’s exactly what happened, and the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders (OCSMR) recently had their open house Christmas Train Show on Dec. 10 and 11 to demonstrate to the general public just how engaging their hobby can be.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick’s Herbertsville Deli Is Being Demolished (For Real This Time)

Once home to 10-cent ice pops, a staff that knew your name, a locally-famous community bulletin board and a gem of a butcher and fresh seafood market next door – the Herbertsville Deli is finally being relegated to the pages of Brick Township history. A fence appeared to be...
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Amazing Decorated House in Brick, NJ to Check Out

You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I am such a nerd when it comes to Christmas lights. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Jackson planners narrowly approve office building on Bennetts Mills Road

JACKSON — By a margin of one vote, the Jackson Planning Board has approved the construction of a three-story office building at 680 Bennetts Mills Road. The application submitted by 680 Bennetts Mills Road, LLC, was heard by board members Robert Hudak, Jeffrey Riker, Michele Campbell, Township Councilman Martin Flemming, Noah Canderozzi, Lisa DeMarzo, Mordechai Burnstein, Tzvi Herman and Township Administrator Terence Wall during a meeting on Dec. 5.
JACKSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

