2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver in Prince George's County
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday after two teenagers pointed a gun at the driver in Landover, Maryland. Two teenagers pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
DC men arrested for carjacking in Prince George’s County; guns recovered
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it took about 24 hours for officers to find the people responsible for an armed carjacking that took place. The Prince George’s County Police Department said three men were involved in the carjacking in the 6200 block of Allentown Rd. It happened around 12:50 a.m. […]
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
A minister's journey from dealing drugs to preaching the gospel
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — On Christmas Eve, Kim Belle thinks about his past. "We've seen fights in front of our house," he recalled. "I've seen people get stabbed. I've seen dead bodies in the ground." He spent his early years in the 1960's, living in the Kenilworth area...
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
Mother sentenced in baby son’s fentanyl death in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a mother will spend five years in prison after her 3-month-old son died from fentanyl exposure in 2020. The judge gave Heather Marie Frazier, 36, of Mount Airy a 10-year sentence, but suspended half of it on Thursday. Frazier, who entered a guilty plea to […]
Prince William County Police need your help in finding missing, endangered man
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23. On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.
Police make arrest in November homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BPD officer stripped of powers after indictment alleges marijuana dealing
A Baltimore Police officer is suspended without pay after being indicted in Baltimore County on drug dealing allegations.
Magruder HS Teen Who Shot Student,15, With 'Ghost Gun' Gets 18 Years In Prison
Authorities say that a teenager charged as an adult for a bathroom shooting at a Montgomery high school earlier this year will spend time behind bars and participate in a youth offender program. Steven Alston, Jr., 18, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with all but 18 years...
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say. Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Fentanyl-Formula Elixir That Killed Infant Lands Parents In Prison
The Maryland mom who accidentally contaminated her baby's bottle with fentanyl leading to his death will be joining her husband behind bars.Heather Marie Frazier, 35, of Mount Airy, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended after pleading guilty over the summer to invol…
Infamously Dangerous Road Takes Another Life In Prince George's County
A woman is dead after crashing into a utility pole on an infamously dangerous road in Prince George's County, authorities say. The woman reportedly crashed into the pole after losing control of her vehicle while driving south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, around 2 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, according to Prince George's County Police.
Disability rights group blames psychiatric patient’s death on distracted staff
A D.C. disability rights group is blaming the death of a psychiatric hospital patient on distracted staff. Disability Rights DC, a federally-designated protection and advocacy program for people with disabilities, released a report Wednesday claiming that staff at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, a public psychiatric institute in southwest D.C., directly aided the death of a patient because they were distracted by their phones.
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Sheriff: Teen charged after driving 108 mph in 40 mph zone in Stafford County
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in September of 2022. A 17-year-old who was caught driving 108 mph has been charged in Stafford County on Wednesday, authorities said. A Deputy Sheriff sergeant observed a Ford Mustang traveling...
Suspect arrested in September shooting in DC that left landscaper dead
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a September shooting that left a man dead, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers with the Fifth District responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. When officers...
Police ask for help identifying woman killed in SUV crash in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver died after the SUV she was driving hit a utility pole Friday morning, and police asked for help in identifying her so they could contact her family. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. in the area of Indian […]
