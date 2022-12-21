ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WUSA9

Police make arrest in November homicide in DC

WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Disability rights group blames psychiatric patient’s death on distracted staff

A D.C. disability rights group is blaming the death of a psychiatric hospital patient on distracted staff. Disability Rights DC, a federally-designated protection and advocacy program for people with disabilities, released a report Wednesday claiming that staff at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, a public psychiatric institute in southwest D.C., directly aided the death of a patient because they were distracted by their phones.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

