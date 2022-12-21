Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital
Carlson (face) was taken to the hospital after Friday's game against Winnipeg for "precautionary reasons," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face and immediately left the game Friday. Fortunately, it sounds like the veteran defenseman only needed further evaluation as a precaution. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lower-body injury
Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault will miss Friday's tilt against St. Louis as Brayden Pachal and Pavel Dorofeyev have been recalled from AHL Henderson. Marchessault has 14 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Close to practicing
Palat (groin) has been skating and is close to returning to practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Palat has been out since Oct. 24 and underwent surgery Nov. 8. Palat had three goals in six games before the injury. This is his first season with the Devils after a 10-year career with the Lightning. He should return to a top-six role upon his return.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Racking up points
Zibanejad collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. This was just another day at the office for Zibanejad. The showstopping pivot has amassed 15 goals, 23 assists and 18 power-play points through 35 games, and the Swede continues to be a major asset when it comes to puck possession. In fact, Zibanejad's 59.0 Corsi For percentage is a career-best mark in a 12-year career split between the Senators and Rangers.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
Suns And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Plays through ankle injury Sunday
Jones said after Sunday's 26-20 win at Miami that his ankle was "rolled up on" on his first carry of the second half, but he remained available to the Packers offense, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Jones had a meager performance for his standards Week 16, recording...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Steelers' George Pickens: Scores game-winning touchdown
Pickens recorded five catches on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders. Pickens was only the fourth-most targeted pass catcher in Pittsburgh's offense, but he was impactful with his opportunity. He accounted for the Steelers' longest pass play of the game on a 25-yard catch early in the third quarter, and he also scored the team's only touchdown with just 50 seconds remaining in the game. Despite inconsistent production, Pickens continues to flash the ability to produce big plays. Positively, he's now topped 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Wayne Gallman: Chance to make season debut
Seattle elevated Gallman to the active roster from the practice squad Friday ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas City, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Gallman will have a chance to make his NFL debut after being elevated to Seattle's active roster for the first time this season. Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) are both listed as questionable but on track to play, so Gallman figures to garner a depth role and may play primarily on special teams.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has been sidelined for a month due to a left toe contusion, but the Pelicans are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis for now. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ten tackles against former team
Williams had 10 tackles (six solo) -- including one tackle for loss -- in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Williams posted his second double-digit tackle total of the season. He needs 24 tackles over the Jets' last two games to tie last season's career high of 110, so the former third-round draft pick of the Jaguars appears likely to fall just shy of that total.
