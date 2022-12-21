IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how former WWE Star Sasha Banks gets a bad reputation because of how passionate she is and how much she wants it all, but she wants to work for it as well. Dax also spoke about how "The Boss" Sasha Banks knows what she deserves and knows what she’s earned and if she doesn’t get it, then feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Harwood then spoke about how Sasha Banks is the greatest women's wrestler of all time and how he thinks she’s just incredible.

2 DAYS AGO