Rick Ross Addresses Dropping "F-Bomb" On AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash: "No One Can Tell Me What To Say"
Rick Ross is "The Boss," Ricky Rozay. He says what he damn-well pleases. And no one can tell him any different. The hip-hop star appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM radio for an in-depth interview after debuting The Mogul Affiliates faction with Shane "Swerve" Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman on the "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night.
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile Gets Married At Wedding Ceremony In Florida This Week (Videos & Photos)
Congratulations are in order for a women's wrestling star working as part of the talent roster in WWE NXT. Ivy Nile, one-half of the NXT tag-team that includes Tatum Paxley, officially tied the knot at a wedding ceremony in Maitland, Florida this week. Nile married her personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff...
Ricky Starks Addresses The "Four Pillars Of AEW," Being In League Of His Own
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the folks from ComicBook.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" Ricky Starks addressed the "four pillars" of All Elite Wrestling, and how he feels like he is in a league of his own. Featured below are some of...
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
Ruby Soho Reveals Ambitious 2023 New Year's Resolutions Regarding Her AEW Career
Despite achieving an impressive level of success already, Ruby Soho is determined to focus on herself and turn things up a notch in the upcoming New Year. The AEW women's contender recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview, during which she spoke about her plans to focus on herself and turn things up a notch in 2023.
Dax Harwood Says Sasha Banks Is The Greatest Women's Wrestler Of All Time
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how former WWE Star Sasha Banks gets a bad reputation because of how passionate she is and how much she wants it all, but she wants to work for it as well. Dax also spoke about how "The Boss" Sasha Banks knows what she deserves and knows what she’s earned and if she doesn’t get it, then feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Harwood then spoke about how Sasha Banks is the greatest women's wrestler of all time and how he thinks she’s just incredible.
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
William Regal Lists "Dos & Don'ts" Of Wrestling, Talks Developing Promos, Character Inspiration
William Regal has learned a lot of "dos" and "don'ts" of the pro wrestling business after multiple decades in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes in the industry. During a recent episode of his official podcast, "Gentleman Villain with William Regal," the WWE executive and former Blackpool Combat Club leader in AEW ran down his personal "dos" and "don'ts" criteria for the wrestling business.
Jim Ross Reflects On Goldberg's Arrival In WWE
Were any WWE Superstars opposed to Goldberg's arrival in the company in 2003?. Who better to ask than former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross?. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, current AEW commentator, analyst, and senior advisor Jim Ross discussed the WWE run of Hall Of Famer Goldberg.
Kenny Omega Offers High-Praise For Kevin Owens, Hikaru Shida On Headlining AEW Dynamite
- Kenny Omega thinks highly of "The Prize-Fighter" of WWE. "The Cleaner" and member of The Elite in All Elite Wrestling took to social media on Thursday to respond to a fan who wrote about his past work in the ring with Kevin Owens. "Even though we only did it...
WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Photo With NJPW Star, On This Day In 2002 (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE shared a retro clip from 2002, featuring Triple H and Scott Steiner:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Damage CTRL member and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY recently posted on Instagram, along with inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI:
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Wardlow, Bryan Danielson face "All Ego" Ethan Page in Singles action and reigning AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) in match 6 of their ongoing Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships, which is a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Bruce Prichard Recalls Nasty Boyz 2007 Dark Match: "It Was Not Good"
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard reflected on the Nasty Boys ( Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) quick WWE return in 2007. Featured below is an excerpt from the podcast:. “The Nasty Boys, you listen to the Nasty Boys and guys...
Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Star He Believes Was Underrated In The Pro Wrestling World
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he always thought of Ken Shamrock as a top guy in WWE as well as how Shamrock was hard to manage a little bit in the beginning of his WWE career, but Shamrock was a great character to build and he has a lot of respect for The World's Most Dangerous Man.
AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Preview For Tonight's Show From San Antonio, TX. (12/23/2022)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas this evening for their special annual "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which kicks off tonight at...
Road Dogg Says Charlotte Flair Was Torn Over Appearing Alongside Ric Flair On WWE TV
Charlotte Flair may be "The Queen" now, but her royal heinous wasn't always so comfortable with a solo seat in the throne. During a recent edition of his official podcast, "Oh... You Didn't Know with Road Dogg Brian James," longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend from D-Generation X, Road Dogg Brian James, spoke about Charlotte's reaction to WWE deciding to stop having "The Nature Boy" serve as the on-air manager for his real-life daughter.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls His First Time Meeting Andre The Giant
During the latest recording of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with Andre The Giant. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On an order from Andre:. “I was told to...
Jim Ross Reveals Mindset Behind Putting Lesnar vs. Angle On Last Instead Of Austin vs. Rock At WrestleMania, Reason Austin Wanted To Lose
Why was a monumental match like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin put on before Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in 2003?. Why was the retirement bout of "The Texas Rattlesnake" not put on last in the main event spot, and moreover, why was the decision made for the "BMF" to look at the lights for the three-count in what was believed at the time to be his last-ever squared circle appearance?
Former 205 Live Talents Reunite (Photo)
WWE Superstar Drew Gulak recently reunited with several other former 205 Live talents. In a post on Twitter, former 205 Live competitor and current All Elite Wrestling performer, as well as producer Ari Daivari shared a photo of Drew, along with AEW's Tony Nese, and Biff Busick of the independent scene:
