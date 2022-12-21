ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State auditor finds state agencies' delays in implementing audit recommendations run five years or more

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpVOy_0jqSlZmk00
smolaw11 / iStock

The Colorado State Auditor's annual report on whether state agencies are tuning up their financial controls found nearly four dozen serious recommendations still haven't been implemented, some going back more than five years.

The state auditors conduct dozens of audits every year. They generally fall into three categories: financial audits, performance audits and information technology audits.

From July 2016 to June 2021, state auditors made a total of 1,523 recommendations to auditees in those three categories.

Through June 30, 2022, auditees had implemented 93 percent of the audit recommendations that they agreed to implement.

However, of the 102 audit recommendations not yet implemented, 46 were classified as high priority due to the seriousness of the problems identified, and/or because they have been unimplemented for three years or more.

The agency with the largest number of those serious unimplemented recommendations - 17 in all - were in the governor's office, with two dating back a decade and a third that was first reported in 2014. Six of the most serious were designated as "material weakness," the most serious level of internal control weakness. A material weakness leads to concerns by the auditor that there is a "reasonable possibility of a material misstatement to the entity’s financial statements or of material noncompliance with a federal program requirement that will not be prevented, or detected and corrected, in a timely manner," according to the audit report.

Two of the oldest recommendations from 2012 were reported as material weakness deficiencies. Both were tied to information technology controls within the Colorado Unemployment Benefits System (CUBS), the Colorado Automated Tax System (CATS), and the Colorado Labor and Employment Applicant Resource system. While all are part of the Department of Labor and Employment, recommendations were listed under the governor's office because information technology is managed out of that department.

The two 2012 recommendations actually date back to 2009, and the administration of then-Gov. Bill Ritter. The recommendations were tied to specific problems with access management and software configuration management for both CUBS and CATS.

The 2012 audit noted both the Department and the Office of Information Technology failed to design and implement IT control activities required by Colorado Cyber Security Policies. Due to "lack of ownership and and clear delineation of roles and responsibilities between the Department and OIT, it was unable to implement the outstanding Fiscal Year 2009 recommendation subparts," the audit reported.

The two unimplemented recommendations "increase the risk of a system compromise and threaten the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data CUBS and CATS contain and process."

State auditor Kerri Hunter told Colorado Politics that if issues continue to persist with recommendations that have not been implemented, "we have a responsibility to continue to report it and be transparent about what we're finding." Auditors aren't the enforcement mechanism but standards, including federal standards, require the auditors to keep those issues out front until they are resolved.

As to the some of the IT recommendations that have lasted for years, Hunter said they tend to last longer because there are more components to resolve.

But there are risks to the state with failure to implement recommendations made by the state auditors, Hunter explained.

For example, in recommendations on financial audits that carry the most serious level of recommendation — a material weakness — that can result in a material misstatement to the state's financial statements overall. Hunter said. That in turn can cause the auditor to modify their opinion on the state's financial information. The bottom line is that those misstatements could carry ramifications to the state such as risks from rating agencies.

Failure to implement recommendations also carry risks that come from the federal government, Hunter said. The federal government has its own compliance requirements under what's known as the single audit act. A material weakness, for example, in a federally-funded state program can result in sanctions from the federal government and a potential loss of federal funds. That affects both how the federal government looks at noncompliance and additional risk tied to programs that require general fund matches from the state, she added.

Recommendations that last for years carry other potential problems, explained Greg Fugate, the director of communications and quality assurance. "The big picture" is that without the fixes recommended by the state auditor, programs can continue to have gaps in service delivery, efficiency or prioritization of resources. "We try to have the recommendations focused on how the state close the gaps." When those recommendations don't get implemented, auditors look at whether there are still inefficiencies and ineffectiveness in those programs.

The role of the auditor is to keep bringing this to people's attention, Hunter added.

Comments / 10

Richard the Great
4d ago

Of course they waited until after the election to point this out to the voters.

Reply(1)
5
Steven Griffin
4d ago

God forbid you would correct potentially criminal issues with spending and/or budget abnormalities.

Reply(1)
3
Related
9NEWS

Colorado wants $2 million to change its domain name to .gov

DENVER — What's in a name?. For the state of Colorado, the answer is $2 million taxpayer dollars — the sum the Governor's Office of Information Technology has requested to change all state government websites and email addresses to a .gov domain name. Some state websites currently have...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Who will champion Colorado business?

If you are an advocate for society’s ever-expanding range of rights — sexual, gender, reproductive … you name it — Colorado’s ruling Democrats have got you covered. But if you happen to be concerned about the slice of our society that creates most of its jobs, pays the bills and, essentially, makes Colorado’s economy go ’round, you might be out of luck.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Xcel explains higher gas bills and proposed rate increase

ARVADA, Colo. — When they opened last month's Xcel bill, Howard and Pam Manresa started swearing. "I thought there had to be some kind of mistake," Howard Manresa said. "I used a few curse words," said Pam Manresa. "Like what the hell is happening?" Their monthly bill tripled from...
ARVADA, CO
cobizmag.com

Clearing the air on Colorado’s emissions

If you’ve lived here long enough, you know about Colorado’s infamous brown cloud and seen the electronic signs with air quality warnings. These ozone alerts from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) appear more often on hot summer days and advocate carpooling, exercising indoors, or driving and mowing lawns after 5 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 worth of direct payment to benefit Coloradans staring 31st of January

By the end of January, Colorado taxpayers will get a direct payment of up to $1,500 due to Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Every state resident who filed their taxes by June 30 will get a Colorado Cash Back or Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund check in the amount of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers according to an article published by Schilke (2022).
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Number of Indian boarding schools in Colorado grows as researchers continue investigation

Colorado was home to roughly 10 schools that assimilated Native students during the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a new report by History Colorado. The U.S. government established the schools to forcibly dismantle the cultural identities of young Native Americans. A Department of Interior investigation released earlier this year identified five schools in Colorado. Nationwide, there were more than 400 across 37 states.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Commentary: Coloradans Have Been Waiting a Long Time for FAMLI

I was about halfway through my pregnancy when I worked at the local domestic violence shelter, SafeHouse Denver, in 2016. I was growing bigger at the end of my pregnancy, and I remember that the families I worked with were so kind: They’d open all the doors, offer all the snacks, and give me unsolicited advice and prayers. While I worked at a women’s shelter, I was surprised that as an employee, I wasn’t explained the process for requesting or taking paternity or maternity leave — and instead, had to inquire from a trusted co-worker.
The Denver Gazette

Polis pardons two dozen, including former state patrol officer who confronted Capitol gunman in 2007

Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency to 24 individuals convicted of crimes ranging from robbery and kidnapping to simple assault and drug offenses. Among those pardoned Thursday is a former state patrol officer who was hailed as a hero but later convicted of misdemeanor assault for an incident near the state Capitol, as well four individuals whose circumstances won advocacy from newly-elected Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver.
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado

Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's restraint, prudence absent in spendthrift D.C. | SLOAN

‘Tis the week before Christmas and plenty is stirring. I don’t know why we persist in telling ourselves, every year, that the lead up to the Christmas holiday will be some sort of dead-time where not much will happen because everyone, in and out of politics, will be more concerned about getting things together for Christmas than getting actual work done. You know you’ve thought it too.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.

In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

One man’s repeated drug offenses led him to prison — and a love of training dogs. Now he’s asking for another chance

Gordon Johnston’s application for clemency is one of more than 400 that have been sent to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk since he was first elected. Johnston, 46, is in his 12th year at the Sterling Correctional Facility and his story goes like this: At 9 years old, he was removed from his mother and her boyfriend’s home in Missouri because they were using a lot of drugs and neglecting and abusing him.
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

Inside the history of the Colorado River Compact, water allocations

SALT LAKE CITY — The place was Bishop's Lodge, a secluded outpost outside of Santa Fe at the end of a winding rough road in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. It was selected just over 100 years ago by the man who only nine years later would be president of the United States during one of the nation's most challenging eras, the Great Depression.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy