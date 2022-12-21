ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions playoff chances following loss to Panthers

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity. With a win, along with losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the Lions would have held the final Wild Card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In that scenario, the Lions’ playoff chances would have been about 75%. Unfortunately, the Lions played arguably their worst game of the season as they were defeated by the Panthers. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and their playoff chances have plummeted.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to Victory vs. Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions are no longer a losing team with a losing record. After outlasting the New York Jets 20-17, the Lions find themselves 7-7 with an outside shot at making the postseason in just Dan Campbell’s second year. Up next is a battle with the Carolina Panthers, and if the Lions want to improve to 8-7, they need to keep it simple with these three keys to victory.
Former Detroit Lions player sets sights on playing in NBA

When it comes to professional athletes, just about every single one of them was also a high school standout in at least one other sport. That is certainly the case for former Detroit Lions tight end, Devin Funchess, and he is now setting the goal of playing in the National Basketball Association. Funchess has a solid training camp for the Lions, but when it came down to it, he was just not a fit on the final 53-man roster.
Detroit Lions Game Ball Candidates in Blowout Loss to Panthers

After a great 7 week stretch, the Detroit Lions came crashing down to Earth after getting beat down on the road by the Carolina Panthers. From the first play, the Panthers ran the ball at will all over the Lions’ defense. Both Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman had over 100 yards in the FIRST HALF. The Lions’ offense was ineffective most of the game as they could not keep pace. It was a horrible game all around, but let’s see which Lions player should get the game ball.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released

The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Larry Brown Sports

Allen Lazard taunted Dolphins after huge block

Allen Lazard knocked out half the Miami Dolphins on one block, and he did some taunting afterwards. Lazard’s Green Bay Packers were leading 23-20 and had a 1st-and-20 from the Miami 38 with 3:18 left in the Week 16 game between the teams on Sunday. The Packers ran a toss right to Aaron Jones, who... The post Allen Lazard taunted Dolphins after huge block appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will look to win their eighth game of the season, and further solidify their playoff chances, when they take on the Carolina Panthers. The Lions will have their work cut out for them in this one as the Panthers are still fighting for a playoff spot. On Friday night, the Detroit Lions uniform combo was released for Saturday’s huge matchup against the Panthers.
5 Teams Detroit Lions fans should root for in Week 16

Welcome to Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season, where our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for one of the final wild card spots in the NFC. If (and when) the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon, they will move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go correctly for them, they could be sitting in the final playoff spot by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. With that being said, the Lions still do need some help to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and here are five teams you should be rooting for in Week 16.
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night

Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.
Calvin Johnson has great things to say about Jared Goff

Calvin Johnson, arguably the most talented wide receiver to ever play in the NFL, never won a single playoff game with the Detroit Lions. That seems almost impossible, considering he played for the Lions for nearly a decade (nine seasons, to be exact), including playing most of those seasons with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Regarding the current Lions team and Jared Goff, Johnson believes that if they can win a playoff game, it would change the psyche of the fan base.
Detroit Lions Inactives List for Christmas Eve matchup vs. Panthers

In under two hours, the Detroit Lions will take the field against the Carolina Panthers in a game that is extremely important for both teams. With a win, the Lions will have won seven of eight games to move to 8-7 on the season. That, coupled with two other things going the Lions’ way, would propel them into the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions Inactives List was released for their Christmas Eve matchup against the Panthers.
Detroit Lions Week 16 Report Card: Playoff hopes hit a snag

The Detroit Lions looked unrecognizable in Week 16 as they laid an egg against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers dominated the game from the start as the Lions had no answer for their run game. The offense could not keep pace as they struggled in the red zone. The result was a 14-point loss that was not as close as the score indicates. Going position by position, let’s see how each group graded out.
NFL announces change to Week 17 schedule

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season is just about in the books, and we are starting to get a clearer picture of what the NFL Playoff bracket will look like. That being said, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season, there are still plenty of teams fighting for playoff spots, and there are also teams fighting to improve their playoff seed. Just moments ago, the NFL announced a change to their Week 17 schedule.
Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions ‘got exactly what we deserved’ against Panthers

Dan Campbell had the Detroit Lions rolling as they had won six of their past seven games to move to 7-7 on the season. But on Christmas Eve, the Lions looked nothing like a team on the playoff bubble as they were absolutely destroyed by the Carolina Panthers to the tune of 37-23. The Panthers rushed for well over 300 yards on the day, and the Lions did not have an answer.
Jameson Williams reportedly likes tweet about him not getting the ball enough

When the Detroit Lions selected Jameson Williams with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he would be ready to roll by the time training camp started. Well, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell had a different plan for their rookie as they made it clear that they would take their time and be cautious as Williams recovered from a torn ACL. Now that Williams is finally back, the Lions‘ coaching staff has said they are going to continue to use him more, but that really has not been the case.
