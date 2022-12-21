Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America. The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation showed price increases continued to moderate in November, providing yet another welcome indication that the period of painfully high prices has peaked. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 5.5% in...
White House cautiously optimistic over economy in 2023: 'Absolutely no sign' job growth will tumble or unemployment will spike
As Wall Street and Main Street fret about a potential recession, White House officials are projecting confidence about the economy's ability to weather the storm in 2023. "We're feeling cautiously optimistic because we are starting to see some real concrete measurable signs of progress," Aviva Aron-Dine, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNN in a Zoom interview.
