New home sales rose in November, defying expectations
New home sales were up in November from the month before, even as prices remained elevated and buyers faced some of the highest mortgage rates of the year. Sales of newly constructed homes rose 5.8% in November from October, but were down 15.3% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau. This is the second consecutive month of sales increases.
