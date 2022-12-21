Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison hires lawyer as US reportedly weighs fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried
US prosecutors are reportedly assembling a potential fraud indictment against disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried — and speculation is growing that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison could become a stool pigeon in the case. Justice Department officials in the Southern District of New York are reportedly scrutinizing the alleged transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars from the US to the Bahamas right around the time that his FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to Bloomberg News. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also are probing whether Bankman-Fried manipulated crypto markets by orchestrating trades that led to the collapse of the...
Engadget
Two top executives plead guilty to fraud in FTX case
Top FTX executives close to Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison and Zixiao "Gary" Wang, have pleaded guilty to fraud and are cooperating with prosecutors. The pair were convicted "in connection with their roles in the fraud that contributed to FTX's collapse," said Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York in a press conference.
decrypt.co
SEC Says Ellison, Wang ‘Knew or Were Reckless in Not Knowing’ About FTX Fraud
With Ellison and Wang turning on FTX chief Bankman-Fried, here’s what everyone knew “or were reckless in not knowing,” according to the SEC. The most common phrase found in the SEC’s 38-page complaint alleges that various FTX and Alameda employees either “knew, or were reckless in not knowing” what was actually happening between the two companies.
CoinDesk
Madoff prosecutor: ‘Highly unusual’ for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly
The prosecutor who put Bernie Madoff in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of billions of dollars said Friday it’s “highly unusual” for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly about the November collapse of his crypto platform FTX amid widespread allegations of fraud. “It’s highly unusual for a subject of a…
CNBC
Associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to wire fraud, other charges filed by SEC
Caroline Ellison, the former Alameda Research CEO, and Zixiao Wang, former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading LTD, pleaded guilty to charges filed by the SEC amid FTX's collapse.
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
CoinDesk
Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time
It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘I screwed up’ messaging is about lawsuits and penalties vs. jail, says U.S. securities lawyer
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried “did a very good job of sticking to his talking points." FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried went on an “I screwed up” media blitz this week, highlighted by his video appearance at the New York Times DealBook summit on Wednesday and continuing into the Sunday talk shows.
Washington Examiner
FTX co-founders likely to be freed on bail following plea deal
Two FTX executives have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors allowing them to post bail in exchange for pleading guilty to their role in the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency fraud. FTX co-founder Gary Wang, 29, and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, 28, will post $250,000 in bail each, surrender their passports, and...
Prosecutors charge two top executives in connection with FTX collapse
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Zixiao (Gary) Wang, the former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX) with defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform.
CoinDesk
CoinDesk
CoinDesk
CoinDesk
