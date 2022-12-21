A ‘once in a generation’ winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel

Read full article on original website
US freezes in its coldest Christmas in memory as 1.6m without power, thousands stranded and 17 dead
America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffered ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious, subzero winds this holiday season. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders were stopped by Winter Storm Elliott’s historic blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as minus 40 degrees in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal...
Death toll from record-breaking US weather conditions hits double digits
Parts of the U.S. have already seen record-breaking cold temperatures as extreme winter weather systems move across the country this holiday week, and lives have been claimed due to the frigid conditions.
Friday flight cancellations top 3,700, disrupting holiday travel
Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year. More than 3,700 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 11 a.m. ET, after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday, according to...
