IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.

1 DAY AGO