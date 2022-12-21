Read full article on original website
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
Jim Ross Reflects On Goldberg's Arrival In WWE
Were any WWE Superstars opposed to Goldberg's arrival in the company in 2003?. Who better to ask than former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross?. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, current AEW commentator, analyst, and senior advisor Jim Ross discussed the WWE run of Hall Of Famer Goldberg.
Dax Harwood Says He Hopes He Can Work With Cody Rhodes Again Very Soon
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Wardlow, Bryan Danielson face "All Ego" Ethan Page in Singles action and reigning AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) in match 6 of their ongoing Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships, which is a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Rich Swann Calls Out Kenny Omega, Says They Have Unfinished Business: "Don't Be Scared ..."
Rich Swann wants to stand across the squared circle from Kenny Omega again before all is said-and-done. The former IMPACT Wrestling Champion recently appeared as a guest on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Swann made it...
AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results (12/23/2022): Freeman Coliseum, San Antonio, TX.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas this evening for their special annual "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which kicks off at 10/9c,...
Deonna Purrazzo Predicts Mandy Rose Would "Thrive" In IMPACT Wrestling Working Under Scott D'Amore
Could Mandy Rose repeat the same level of success she achieved during her WWE NXT run, which included an impressive record-setting title reign as NXT Women's Champion, outside of the promotion?. Deonna Purrazzo thinks she can. "The Virtuosa" recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview,...
Ricky Starks Addresses The "Four Pillars Of AEW," Being In League Of His Own
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the folks from ComicBook.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" Ricky Starks addressed the "four pillars" of All Elite Wrestling, and how he feels like he is in a league of his own. Featured below are some of...
Rich Swann Talks About Who He Gets Advice From Backstage In IMPACT Wrestling
Who does Rich Swann go to when he needs some veteran advice?. The pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former IMPACT World Champion spoke about who he goes...
Solo Sikoa Talks About How His First Conversation With Triple H Went, WWE Run Thus Far
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, The Bloodline member spoke about how his first conversation with Paul "Triple H" Levesque went, his run in NXT, how he found out about his call-up to the WWE main roster and being part of the highly-regarded story line involving The Bloodline.
Bobby Fish Talks The Difference Between The WarGames Matchup Now And The Original Matchup In 1987
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how they were this generation's first group to compete in the modern era's WarGames and how none of them really knew what the f**k they were doing during the first-ever matchup.
Arn Anderson Calls William Regal A "Limey Rat Bastard," Sounds Off On MJF's AEW Title Run
"The Enforcer" of the memorable Ric Flair-led Four Horsemen faction in the NWA / WCW days and more recently, a behind-the-scenes producer for All Elite Wrestling, sounded off on the "Gentleman Villain" during the latest edition of his "ARN" podcast. Additionally, "Double A" shared his thoughts during the episode about...
Kevin Nash On Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To WWE, Calls Kevin Owens "Fearless" & Praises Sami Zayn
Kevin Nash is a big fan of Sami Zayn. What does he think of Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?. "Big Daddy Cool" spoke about this, as well as his thoughts on the rumors making the rounds regarding Vince McMahon possibly returning behind-the-scenes in WWE during the latest edition of his "Kliq This" podcast.
Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Star He Believes Was Underrated In The Pro Wrestling World
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he always thought of Ken Shamrock as a top guy in WWE as well as how Shamrock was hard to manage a little bit in the beginning of his WWE career, but Shamrock was a great character to build and he has a lot of respect for The World's Most Dangerous Man.
Kenny Omega Offers High-Praise For Kevin Owens, Hikaru Shida On Headlining AEW Dynamite
- Kenny Omega thinks highly of "The Prize-Fighter" of WWE. "The Cleaner" and member of The Elite in All Elite Wrestling took to social media on Thursday to respond to a fan who wrote about his past work in the ring with Kevin Owens. "Even though we only did it...
William Regal Lists "Dos & Don'ts" Of Wrestling, Talks Developing Promos, Character Inspiration
William Regal has learned a lot of "dos" and "don'ts" of the pro wrestling business after multiple decades in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes in the industry. During a recent episode of his official podcast, "Gentleman Villain with William Regal," the WWE executive and former Blackpool Combat Club leader in AEW ran down his personal "dos" and "don'ts" criteria for the wrestling business.
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
Reby Sky Talks About Matt Hardy Being Happy In AEW, Possibly Returning To The Ring, Hardy Boyz/WWE
Reby Sky recently spoke with T.J. Stephens of PW Mania for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about how he is feeling about his current run in the promotion, a possible in-ring return for herself, as well as her memories of The Hardy Boyz' surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017.
Rick Ross Addresses Dropping "F-Bomb" On AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash: "No One Can Tell Me What To Say"
Rick Ross is "The Boss," Ricky Rozay. He says what he damn-well pleases. And no one can tell him any different. The hip-hop star appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM radio for an in-depth interview after debuting The Mogul Affiliates faction with Shane "Swerve" Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman on the "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night.
Kurt Angle Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Feels Could Carry Him Through Good Final Match
Who could carry Kurt Angle to one more final match in WWE?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this on the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On thinking Ricochet or AJ Styles could give him a...
