Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
Jim Ross Reflects On Goldberg's Arrival In WWE

Were any WWE Superstars opposed to Goldberg's arrival in the company in 2003?. Who better to ask than former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross?. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, current AEW commentator, analyst, and senior advisor Jim Ross discussed the WWE run of Hall Of Famer Goldberg.
Dax Harwood Says He Hopes He Can Work With Cody Rhodes Again Very Soon

IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Wardlow, Bryan Danielson face "All Ego" Ethan Page in Singles action and reigning AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) in match 6 of their ongoing Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships, which is a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Ricky Starks Addresses The "Four Pillars Of AEW," Being In League Of His Own

Ricky Starks recently spoke with the folks from ComicBook.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" Ricky Starks addressed the "four pillars" of All Elite Wrestling, and how he feels like he is in a league of his own. Featured below are some of...
Rich Swann Talks About Who He Gets Advice From Backstage In IMPACT Wrestling

Who does Rich Swann go to when he needs some veteran advice?. The pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former IMPACT World Champion spoke about who he goes...
Solo Sikoa Talks About How His First Conversation With Triple H Went, WWE Run Thus Far

Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, The Bloodline member spoke about how his first conversation with Paul "Triple H" Levesque went, his run in NXT, how he found out about his call-up to the WWE main roster and being part of the highly-regarded story line involving The Bloodline.
Arn Anderson Calls William Regal A "Limey Rat Bastard," Sounds Off On MJF's AEW Title Run

"The Enforcer" of the memorable Ric Flair-led Four Horsemen faction in the NWA / WCW days and more recently, a behind-the-scenes producer for All Elite Wrestling, sounded off on the "Gentleman Villain" during the latest edition of his "ARN" podcast. Additionally, "Double A" shared his thoughts during the episode about...
Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Star He Believes Was Underrated In The Pro Wrestling World

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he always thought of Ken Shamrock as a top guy in WWE as well as how Shamrock was hard to manage a little bit in the beginning of his WWE career, but Shamrock was a great character to build and he has a lot of respect for The World's Most Dangerous Man.
William Regal Lists "Dos & Don'ts" Of Wrestling, Talks Developing Promos, Character Inspiration

William Regal has learned a lot of "dos" and "don'ts" of the pro wrestling business after multiple decades in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes in the industry. During a recent episode of his official podcast, "Gentleman Villain with William Regal," the WWE executive and former Blackpool Combat Club leader in AEW ran down his personal "dos" and "don'ts" criteria for the wrestling business.
Reby Sky Talks About Matt Hardy Being Happy In AEW, Possibly Returning To The Ring, Hardy Boyz/WWE

Reby Sky recently spoke with T.J. Stephens of PW Mania for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about how he is feeling about his current run in the promotion, a possible in-ring return for herself, as well as her memories of The Hardy Boyz' surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017.
Rick Ross Addresses Dropping "F-Bomb" On AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash: "No One Can Tell Me What To Say"

Rick Ross is "The Boss," Ricky Rozay. He says what he damn-well pleases. And no one can tell him any different. The hip-hop star appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM radio for an in-depth interview after debuting The Mogul Affiliates faction with Shane "Swerve" Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman on the "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night.

