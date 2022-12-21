How to Score Popeyes' BOGO Chicken Sandwich Deal Through the Rest of the Year

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Attention all Popeyes lovers: BOGO chicken sandwiches are back.

After previously offering buy one, get one free sandwich combos for both National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the fast food chain is once again giving customers the chance to take advantage of this savory BOGO deal through the rest of the year.

From Dec. 19 to Jan. 1, Popeyes lovers can order any chicken sandwich combo and get an additional one for free. All you have to do is place your order online or go through the Popeyes app to cash in on the reward. The offer is only valid for mobile order pick-up or delivery.

To make the deal even better, it also includes the restaurant's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich as one of the eligible items for the promotion, in addition to the regular and spicy options.

Popeye's Blackened Chicken Sandwich serves as the chain's first breading-free option, made from whole chicken breasts marinated in cajun and creole seasoning for 12 hours.

The chicken is then placed between a brioche bun before being topped with crispy pickles. Customers also have the choice of spicy mayo or classic house mayo to finish it all off.

"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want—even more Chicken Sandwich options," Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui said in a press release shared with Parade last month. "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich.

"We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history with trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road," the release also stated.

Now, not only can customers fans enjoy a Blackened Chicken Sandwich, but they can add another sandwich to their order for free! Be sure to head to Popeyes before the end of the year to cash in on this tasty deal!