rajah.com
William Regal Lists "Dos & Don'ts" Of Wrestling, Talks Developing Promos, Character Inspiration
William Regal has learned a lot of "dos" and "don'ts" of the pro wrestling business after multiple decades in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes in the industry. During a recent episode of his official podcast, "Gentleman Villain with William Regal," the WWE executive and former Blackpool Combat Club leader in AEW ran down his personal "dos" and "don'ts" criteria for the wrestling business.
EJ Nduka Reflects On His WWE Release, Reveals What He Has Learned About Himself Since Joining MLW
What has EJ Nduka learned about himself since joining the ranks in Major League Wrestling?. The pro wrestling star spoke about this, and also reflected back on his release from WWE as Ezra Judge during a recent in-depth interview with Dominic Deangelo from Wrestling INC. Featured below are some of...
Ricky Starks Addresses The "Four Pillars Of AEW," Being In League Of His Own
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the folks from ComicBook.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" Ricky Starks addressed the "four pillars" of All Elite Wrestling, and how he feels like he is in a league of his own. Featured below are some of...
Athena Reveals IMPACT Wanted To Sign Her After WWE Release, But She Only Wanted To Sign With AEW
ROH Women's World Champion Athena appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how her parents didn’t really support her wrestling career until she got to WWE and how she ended up getting kicked out of their household and learning to survive on her own.
Jim Ross Reveals WWE Legend Who Had Great Influence Over Goldberg Back In 2003
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had great influence over Goldberg and the WWE Hall of Famer's decision to sign with the WWE back in 2003.
Road Dogg Says Charlotte Flair Was Torn Over Appearing Alongside Ric Flair On WWE TV
Charlotte Flair may be "The Queen" now, but her royal heinous wasn't always so comfortable with a solo seat in the throne. During a recent edition of his official podcast, "Oh... You Didn't Know with Road Dogg Brian James," longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend from D-Generation X, Road Dogg Brian James, spoke about Charlotte's reaction to WWE deciding to stop having "The Nature Boy" serve as the on-air manager for his real-life daughter.
Former High-Level WWE Executive Reveals Why He Jumped-Ship To AEW, Reflects On Working With Triple H
Former WWE high-level executive Mike Mansury recently appeared as a guest on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE executive who was considered by many to be the guy who would eventually replace longtime WWE Executive...
Kevin Nash On Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To WWE, Calls Kevin Owens "Fearless" & Praises Sami Zayn
Kevin Nash is a big fan of Sami Zayn. What does he think of Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?. "Big Daddy Cool" spoke about this, as well as his thoughts on the rumors making the rounds regarding Vince McMahon possibly returning behind-the-scenes in WWE during the latest edition of his "Kliq This" podcast.
EJ Nduka Talks About Being In MLW World Championship Picture, Being A Heel
EJ Nduka has championship aspirations in Major League Wrestling. The MLW star and MLW World Championship contender spoke with Dominic Deangelo of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about his recent heel turn in MLW and subsequent rivalry with the reigning AEW World Champion Alex Hammerstone.
Arn Anderson Calls William Regal A "Limey Rat Bastard," Sounds Off On MJF's AEW Title Run
"The Enforcer" of the memorable Ric Flair-led Four Horsemen faction in the NWA / WCW days and more recently, a behind-the-scenes producer for All Elite Wrestling, sounded off on the "Gentleman Villain" during the latest edition of his "ARN" podcast. Additionally, "Double A" shared his thoughts during the episode about...
Bruce Prichard Talks Chris Jericho Reinventing Himself In 2007
WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to his "Something To Wrestle With" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as top AEW Star and professional wrestling legend Chris Jericho constantly reinventing himself to stay relevant all these years, whether it may be his persona, look, promos or work style.
AXS TV Announces Partnership With NJPW To Air Exclusive Coverage Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced, via a press release, that they have continued their partnership with NJPW this 2023 and will air exclusive coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10PM ET immediately following IMPACT Wrestling's flagship show. It was also mentioned on the press release that AXS TV has acquired 45 new episodes of NJPW's weekly series, kicking off with 5 weeks of Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Booker T Says He Hopes Kylie Ray Gets Her Shot In The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he wants to congratulate Kylie Rae for getting another tryout with the WWE and how he hopes it works out for her this time around because she is just as good as the WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.
Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Ricochet, Dax Harwood
SmackDown numbers, Ricochet gets six stitches, and Dax is launching a new podcast.
Rich Swann Talks About Who He Gets Advice From Backstage In IMPACT Wrestling
Who does Rich Swann go to when he needs some veteran advice?. The pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former IMPACT World Champion spoke about who he goes...
Athena Talks WWE Telling Her She Didn’t Have The Diva Look
ROH Women's World Champion Athena appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where she talked about a number of topics such as the WWE telling her during her first tryout with the company that she didn't have the Diva look and how they even had some suggestions for her to change her look.
Ric Flair Responds To Former WCW Star Shane Douglas’ Comments About Him
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the comments former WCW Star Shane Douglas made about him and how after 30 years Douglas still can't get over it and forget about him, but he is the nicest guy face to face. Ric Flair also talked about how he has done everything wrong there is to do in the world and he almost died three times, but he still drinks and he still has fun and after his documentary, the fans will say Flair is the luckiest motherfu**er alive to have lived such a life.
Road Dogg Talks How WWE All Of A Sudden Stopped Pushing Rusev Day
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed topics such as how Rusev Day was getting over with the fans, but he honestly doesn't know what went down that all of a sudden WWE stopped pushing them.
Former 205 Live Talents Reunite (Photo)
WWE Superstar Drew Gulak recently reunited with several other former 205 Live talents. In a post on Twitter, former 205 Live competitor and current All Elite Wrestling performer, as well as producer Ari Daivari shared a photo of Drew, along with AEW's Tony Nese, and Biff Busick of the independent scene:
Roxanne Perez Talks Becoming The New WWE NXT Women’s Champion
WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how she burst into tears, which were real, the moment she became the brand-new WWE NXT Women's Champion and the match ended. Perez also talked about how this has been her biggest dream since she was 10 years old and how it didn’t feel real during the time that she won the title, but so many emotions just came out of her that night because it was real.
