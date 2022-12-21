Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the comments former WCW Star Shane Douglas made about him and how after 30 years Douglas still can't get over it and forget about him, but he is the nicest guy face to face. Ric Flair also talked about how he has done everything wrong there is to do in the world and he almost died three times, but he still drinks and he still has fun and after his documentary, the fans will say Flair is the luckiest motherfu**er alive to have lived such a life.

1 DAY AGO