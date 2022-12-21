ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Ukrainian refugees prepare for first Christmas in San Diego

The Priadko family now call San Diego home after they were forced to leave a comfortable life in the city of Zaporizhzhia due to Russian bombing. Father, Olexand, mother, Nataliia, daughter, Mariia and son, Misha, arrived with all their worldly goods in suitcases and they barely spoke a word of English.
San Diego students send festive cheer to orphaned kids in Mexico

Del Mar Hills Academy Spanish teacher Andrew Burke is leading a Christmas project he hopes will teach his sixth grade students empathy: They are writing Christmas cards in Spanish to orphaned children in Baja California, Mexico. "I think one of the coolest things about world languages as a subject is...
National Guard recruiting challenges

The National Guard was about 9,000 troops short of its recruiting goal this year, so leaders are trying new ways to persuade people to join. In other news, while the Supreme Court weighs arguments over lifting Title 42 to let asylum seekers into the U.S. once more, local leaders are worried about resources to help those migrants. Plus, students at a San Diego elementary school are hoping to spread some festive cheer to orphaned kids in Mexico.
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
King tides arrive on San Diego coastline

King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
Roundtable: The state of local journalism

Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state and future of journalism in San Diego. Guests include KPBS News Director Terence Shepherd, The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial and Opinion Director, Matt Hall, and Voice of San Diego CEO and Editor-in-Chief Scott Lewis.
San Diego Sheriff’s crime lab expands DUI testing

When people drive under the influence, it’s not always from alcohol. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it’s creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants to determine what else is creating danger on the road. KPBS sci-tech reporter Thomas Fudge has more. When people...
