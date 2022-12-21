Read full article on original website
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling Roundup: Transfer Portal Updates, Huskers Add Another to Impressive 2023 Class
With the 2022 portion of the NCAA wrestling season behind us, there are a few bits of information about the Husker wrestling team that you may want to know. Nebraska saw a former top target enter the portal recently and wasted no time in bringing Tyler Antoniak back to Nebraska.
Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
Horrific, But Hilarious: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe Recounts Gruesome Thumb Injury
Coe injured his thumb against Iowa State in late October, but didn't miss any time returning the following Saturday against Baylor.
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola reels in transfer offensive lineman
The Nebraska football team had a great signing day on Wednesday, but the program wasn’t finished. On Friday, Matt Rhule and company got themselves another transfer commit. Ben Scott is an offensive lineman from Arizona State who could actually be the biggest pickup of the transfer portal. That the...
Huskers land transfer commit from three-year O-line starter Ben Scott
The Huskers continue to add some key pieces from the portal. Ben Scott is certainly a big one – 310 pounds to be exact. But it's his resume that is of larger matter than what the scale shows. The offensive lineman who comes by way of Arizona State announced...
Oklahoma's Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables' Defense
Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti all have varying skillsets that will help fill out the linebacker room as the trio develops at Oklahoma.
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
Report: Oklahoma DL Target David Hicks Signs With Texas AM
The Sooners were hoping to flip the talented big man from Texas, but he stayed with his original commitment and signed with the Aggies on Friday.
David Stone, 5-star 2024 DL, lists 5 SEC teams among top 10
David Stone has narrowed his consideration on a destination to play college football. It’s not a guarantee that the 5-star recruit is going to choose an SEC school when it comes time for the prized 2024 defensive lineman to make his decision. But the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, product has...
BOOM!! OL Ben Scott is N!!!
It’s now officially official. Arizona State transfer center Ben Scott (6'5, 305) will be joining the Huskers. He is a three star recruit with two years of eligibility remaining. As a high school prospect, he was listed as a tackle, so he has some athletic traits that should bode well for the interior.
McCullough Steps Down as ECU Tiger Coach
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University’s Head Football Coach Kris McCullough has announced his resignation, effective immediately. He will become the second head football coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “We are grateful to Coach McCullough for his many contributions to ECU and to our football...
Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded
Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
Troopers respond to three deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers responded to three deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they responded to deadly crashes in Paden, near Luther and near Gage. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
Oklahoma lawmaker from Edmond charged with felony
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
