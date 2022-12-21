ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdnonline.com

Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul

NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

David Stone, 5-star 2024 DL, lists 5 SEC teams among top 10

David Stone has narrowed his consideration on a destination to play college football. It’s not a guarantee that the 5-star recruit is going to choose an SEC school when it comes time for the prized 2024 defensive lineman to make his decision. But the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, product has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Corn Nation

BOOM!! OL Ben Scott is N!!!

It’s now officially official. Arizona State transfer center Ben Scott (6'5, 305) will be joining the Huskers. He is a three star recruit with two years of eligibility remaining. As a high school prospect, he was listed as a tackle, so he has some athletic traits that should bode well for the interior.
LINCOLN, NE
KXII.com

McCullough Steps Down as ECU Tiger Coach

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University’s Head Football Coach Kris McCullough has announced his resignation, effective immediately. He will become the second head football coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “We are grateful to Coach McCullough for his many contributions to ECU and to our football...
ADA, OK
247Sports

Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded

Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Troopers respond to three deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers responded to three deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they responded to deadly crashes in Paden, near Luther and near Gage. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
PADEN, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma lawmaker from Edmond charged with felony

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy