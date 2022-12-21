Read full article on original website
New York Post
Eight shows and movies to watch on Christmas 2022
Whether or not you celebrate Christmas, it’s the perfect day to wear something cozy, drink a mug of something warm and sprawl out in front of your TV. Since Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, here’s a look ahead at your viewing choices, from specials to new movies hitting the streaming world.
Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day
Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25. The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale. In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883....
Paramount Is Giving Yellowstone Fans The Gift Of A Christmas Day Marathon
Don't let anyone tell you differently; Sunday nights are meant for television. Sunday night slots have often been reserved for prestige television from "Game of Thrones" to "House of the Dragon." Now, "Yellowstone," one of the most popular TV series on the air right now, has followed in those footsteps, with new episodes airing every Sunday night. Waiting a week between episodes builds anticipation and leaves viewers wondering what's going to happen next with the Duttons, especially after the explosive confrontation at the end of Season 5, Episode 7, titled "The Dream Is Not Me."
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
Don Cheadle, 58, opens up about backyard pandemic wedding to longtime partner Bridgid Coulter
The 58-year-old actor has opened up about his pandemic wedding to longtime partner Bridgid Coulter after publicly revealing his marital status in June 2021.
Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'
The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
Popculture
'Monarch' Canceled at FOX After Just 1 Season
"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is being forced to retire. The Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins-starring country drama Monarch has been canceled by Fox after just a single season, the network confirming in a statement, per The Wrap, "We gratefully thank and appreciate the entire cast and crew for their dedication to Monarch." The news broke Wednesday, just a day after Monarch aired its Season 1 finale, which now serves as the series finale.
digitalspy.com
Glee documentary promises to unpack the scandals behind hit musical series
A new Discovery+ documentary will unveil the behind-the-scenes scandals and tragedies of feel-good musical show Glee. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Glee catapulted its young cast into TV stardom as well as providing many iconic musical numbers and one-liners, but its legacy has been somewhat marred by rumoured feuds.
Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
Harry & Meghan Tell Their Story on Netflix, Doom Patrol Lights Up HBO Max
Nearly two years after their bombshell Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again invite viewers into their lives in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The six-episode docuseries, which will drop in two batches, offers unprecedented access into the private world of the couple and their complicated relationship with the royal family.
‘Cheers’ Added a Disclaimer After Viewers at Home Complained
'Cheers' writer Ken Levine explained the origin of the show's opening disclaimer. Before they added it, viewers wrote NBC to complain about the show.
Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Comedy Special ‘Selective Outrage’ Sets Release Date
Netflix has announced the release date of Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy special and its first-ever event to stream live globally. Selective Outrage, the comedian’s second special for the streamer following 2018’s Tamborine, will stream live on March 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. As part of the announcement, Netflix released both a poster and teaser trailer for the first-of-its-kind stand-up event for the platform. More from The Hollywood ReporterReed Hastings and Ted Sarandos in Line for $35M and $40M Netflix Paydays in 2023'Treason' Review: Netflix's Derivative New Spy Series15 International Series to Binge Watch Over the Holidays The 30-second teaser, set...
Vince Vaughn’s Audiorama Sets ‘A Cinematic Christmas Journey’ Podcast With Peter Billingsley & Nick Schenk
EXCLUSIVE: It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. So much so that Peter Billingsley, star of A Christmas Story, is to host a new podcast celebrating the nostalgia of classic holiday films. A Cinematic Christmas Journey was co-created by Vince Vaughn, whose podcast network Audiorama, which he launched with former NFL Pro Bowlers Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil earlier this year, is producing with his Wild West Picture Show Productions. Billingsley will host with Nick Schenk. Billingsley is best known for starring as Ralphie Parker in the 1983 and is set to reprise his role in the sequel film A...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Screenwriters Explain How They Each Got Assigned Their Sequel
With Avatar: The Way of Water making excellent strides at the box office, there is significant curiosity as to how the movie came together. In an interview with Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver revealed how the whole franchise was planned almost ten years ago along with director James Cameron in a place they call “Avatar boot camp.” Based on their interview, it’s pretty safe to say that Cameron’s approach for writing the next installments of the Na’vi stories was as ambitious as the movies’ signature special effects.
ComicBook
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Announced as Netflix's First Live Global Event
Previously announced back in November, Netflix has given the world a surprise Christmas gift with the title and release date for Chris Rock's upcoming live comedy special. Officially titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the stand-up special is being billed as Netflix's first ever "Live Global Event," the special will premiere on the streaming service on Saturday, March 4, starting at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Considering hte timing of the special, arriving just under a year after the infamous Oscar slap, it seems very likely that the subject will be broached. You can watch the new Netflix teaser for Chris Rock's 2023 comedy special below.
UK TV Ratings: ‘The Traitors’ Finale Steals Series High For BBC Show That Has Wowed The Nation In The Run-Up To Christmas
The Traitors has been a revelation (SPOILERS BELOW) and the ratings haven’t been bad either. Last night’s finale of the BBC entertainment hit closed with 3.2M, a series high for a ‘word of mouth’ shocker that has steadily accrued viewers over the past weeks. For some, the Claudia Winkleman-hosted caper has really been all they can talk about. According to Barb data supplied by overnights.tv, a share of more than 20% of UK TV watchers tuned in for a dramatic finale worthy of the bone-janglingly intense 12-part run, in which traitor Kieran was outed and then dramatically hinted at his fellow...
Collider
How [SPOILER'S] Death Raises the Stakes in 'Slow Horses' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Slow Horses. Spy drama Slow Horses, which began its second season on Apple+ this month, stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, an ostracized MI5 operative relegated to Slough House, a facility for other intelligence rejects. Slow Horses has proven itself the perfect antidote to traditional espionage dramas like John Le Carré's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012), and glamorous miniseries like The Night Manager (2016) and The Little Drummer Girl (2018). With its grimy London scenes, dark humor, and lovable anti-heroes, though, Slow Horses portrays a contemporary England torn apart by post-Brexit nationalism and nasty internal politics — to the extent that MI5 is seemingly unaware of one of its greatest threats: the Russian spies still living in the U.K. However, the famously inefficient Slough House team soon finds itself threatened by an ugly leftover from the Cold War: "cicadas," or Russian sleeper agents embedded in English society. Though Slough House has been rendered as irrelevant as possible by MI5 boss Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), the agents again get to put their skills to use as they become embroiled in a murder plot executed by Russian intelligence operatives with knowledge of the cicadas.
digitalspy.com
Disney+'s The Santa Clauses future revealed after season 1
Good news has arrived just in the Saint Nick of time because Disney+’s new show The Santa Clauses has been renewed for a second season, according to TVLine. “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement.
‘Miracle on 34th Street’ had quite possibly the strangest trailer for a Christmas movie
A promotional trailer for the film didn’t feature any of the movie’s actors, and makes no mention of Christmas, or Santa Claus, or anything that would indicate its holiday themes.
