‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Star Minnie Driver Wants to Recast the Conversation About Henry Cavill
Minnie Driver may be joining the world of “The Witcher” at a time of fan upset, but she’s not concerned. Drive will be seen Christmas Day in the four-episode prequel to the Netflix series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” as Seanchaí, a shapeshifting, time-traveling storyteller. The character may also pop up in future seasons of the main “Witcher” universe, with Season 3 starring Henry Cavill for the last time before Liam Hemsworth replaces him. But Driver doesn’t understand all the uproar about the recasting. “We come from this tradition of ‘Doctor Who’ where the Doctor regenerates,” Driver pointed out to EW in a...
Jean Smart worried Babylon would be 'X-rated': 'No one is going be able to come and see it'
Babylon was such a massive undertaking, its cast didn't even know if it could be done. From a runtime perspective, the film is long, clocking in at over three hours. But it's also a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess that follows multiple characters in early Hollywood. As such, it's packed to the brim with wild and unhinged scenes of both lavish decadence and appalling depravity.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
The Beetlejuice Easter Egg Tim Burton Slipped By Us In Wednesday
What happens when you take a precocious child from a macabre family, send her to a boarding school, and give her latent psychic powers? One gets Netflix's runaway success known as "Wednesday." Based on the Addams Family daughter of the same name, played by Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday" places the iconic character into Nevermore Academy, a school that holds a special place in the history of the spooky family on account of Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) having met there.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
James Gunn assures fans there will be no more "studio interference" when it comes to DC movies
"The position is different than it was with Zack"
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Return As Kelso & Jackie In ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer: Watch
The official trailer for Netflix’s That ’90s Show heads back to the basement with so much nostalgia. That ’70s Show alums Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher return as Jackie and Kelso, 15 years after the events of the beloved series. Jackie and Kelso, who are now a couple, are dressed in fancy outfits visiting Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) iconic home in Point Place.
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
John Wayne ‘Bullied’ a Child Actor After He Took Over ‘Hondo’ Directing Duties
'Hondo' actor Geraldine Page once revealed that John Wayne took out his frustration on child actor Lee Aaker when he wouldn't do what he was asked.
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Making Another Mummy Movie After Tom Cruise’s 2017 Reboot Flopped
Brendan Fraser could potentially return for another Mummy movie. Brendan Fraser Is Game To Return For Another Mummy Movie. Fraser has played explorer Rick O'Connell in three Mummy movies from 1999 to 2008. When asked about a potential return to the franchise, the 54-year-old actor didn't hide his interest. "Not,...
‘The Bachelor’ Contestants Were Only Allowed to Bring Religious Books Until Recent Seasons
'The Bachelor' has many rules, but until recent seasons, contestants weren't allowed to bring books unless they were religious texts.
