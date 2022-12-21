Read full article on original website
New 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Special Images Reveal the Return of Donna Noble
Doctor Who is coming back in such a big way that it is exciting to be a fan! Not that it wasn't exciting before, but there is always a new buzz to the show when the mantle of the Doctor gets passed on to a new actor. And this time around, we have a bit of a change to how the series is formatted. Normally, a new actor takes on the role of the Doctor, but when Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerated, she regenerated into David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor. He is now going to be bringing to life the Fourteenth Doctor in a special that includes the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble before he regenerates into the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Ending Explained: Of Poets, Prophecies, and Perilous Plans
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the prequel still leaves many untied threads the main series will definitely explore in the future. The spinoff prequel tells the story of the Seven, a group of heroes who band together to defeat the Golden Empire and end up causing the Conjunction of the Spheres, so Blood Origin already helps to explain the estate of the Continent during the main series. However, the spinoff also introduced new characters that’ll return for The Witcher, probably in Season 3.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Cast and Character Guide
A long time ago, 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg were linked by destiny, there lived an Elven society that flourished greatly before its inevitable demise. The highly-anticipated prequel to The Witcher series, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of these elves during their prime - an important part of history that was erased by the humans during their conquest.
'Scream 2': Kevin Williamson Reveals How the Studio Tried to Change Cotton Weary’s Role
After the success of Wes Craven’s Scream in December 1996, the studio wanted more, and they wanted more fast. Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson were asked to release a sequel in December 1997, which demanded an extremely quick writing and production process. Given that lightning-fast turnaround, while chatting with Williamson for the 25th anniversary of Scream 2, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was curious about who or what changed the most along the way. While discussing how the film's ending evolved, Williamson recalled specific changes he was asked to make to the character of Cotton Weary. Not only did Williamson push back on those changes, but so did Liev Schreiber himself.
New 'Doctor Who' Trailer Sees David Tennant and Catherine Tate Reunite for 60th Anniversary Special
Doctor Who is set to have a big and exciting year in 2023. Today, the series gifted fans a look at the future with a trailer for the 60th Anniversary special which will feature the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate. The new trailer teases an action-packed thrill for fans of the series, offering a special look into what the 60th anniversary special has in store for Tennant and Tate's return to the show.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Episode 4 Recap: Time to Slay the Beast
In just four episodes, The Witcher: Blood Origin took us through a wild journey in the Continent centuries before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) became a Witcher. The series explores how seven warriors band together to defeat the evil Golden Empire, a battle that results in the Conjunction of the Spheres.
The Twins are Not Alright: The True Story Behind David Cronenberg’s 'Dead Ringers'
Any learned viewer of David Cronenberg’s films knows that his latest film, Crimes of the Future, was not his first foray into body horror with an emphasis on psycho-sexual medical theatrics. In his 1988 film Dead Ringers, Cronenberg introduces us to twisted twin brothers Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by the brilliant Jeremy Irons) whose unnerving codependency and shared obsession with female anatomy and obstetrics reward them successful careers as gynecologists. We follow the brothers as they pursue devilish fancies only to shatter the equilibrium that steadies their bond, sending them hurtling towards a shared deadly fate. Little do some know, the Mantle brothers were based on real-life twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were also accomplished women’s health professionals in New York City until their mysterious deaths in 1975, both aged 45. The sinister circumstances of their deaths served up the perfect recipe for horror master Cronenberg and co-writer Norman Snider, who used their sordid story to effectively paint one of the most spine-tingling portraits of sibling rivalry on film to date.
'Star Trek Picard' Season 3 Showrunner Teases Titan Theme: Listen Now
Star Trek: Picard is gearing up for its third season, to keep boldly going where no one has gone before. To build up the hype, Terry Matalas, the showrunner for the second and third seasons, posted a tease of Stephen Barton's Titan theme. In Star Trek canon, the Titan is the ship that Riker captained after leaving the Enterprise.
'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Shows Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint Trying to Prevent an Apocalypse
What will you do if someone comes knocking on your door one day and asks you to sacrifice a member of your family in order to save the world from the apocalypse? Would you believe them, or would you do everything in your power to save your family from the strangers who appear to be asking the impossible? That's the question posed by the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint as four armed strangers who hold a family of three hostage until they make the ultimate sacrifice.
