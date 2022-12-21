Paris Hilton will forever reign as the queen of pink and sparkly accessories, and she just dropped a houseware and kitchen line with Amazon that is so her. Besides the expected pink theme, the collection has so many bedazzled yet functional gadgets that join her signature aesthetic with cooking and entertaining. Imagine heart-shaped charcuterie boards, pink and gold knives, and an iconic teapot that says “That’s Hot.” The line totally plays into the #Barbiecore trend, but we know Hilton’s always been in her own special category of pinkalicious. Here’s what’s in the new Paris Hilton Housewares Collection that you can shop on Amazon right now.

3 DAYS AGO