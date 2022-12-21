Read full article on original website
Related
Collection
Sarah Staudinger loves summer and even more, she loves making clothes for the summer (which for her are endless, as a native Cali girl). “Pre-fall is my personal favorite collection to work on. I love summer, it’s the one collection that is undeniably optimistic,” Staudinger explained over zoom. That optimism was evident in the mother-of-pearl bralettes and dolphin-printed mini dresses. Wrinkle-proof jersey and Ponte matching skirt sets in classic reds and blacks and will travel easily and suit various needs. “[The clothes have] to be able to take you anywhere and be ready for anything,” she added. “From a beach vacation to work.”
Elite Daily
Paris Hilton's Home Collection On Amazon Is A Barbiecore Dream
Paris Hilton will forever reign as the queen of pink and sparkly accessories, and she just dropped a houseware and kitchen line with Amazon that is so her. Besides the expected pink theme, the collection has so many bedazzled yet functional gadgets that join her signature aesthetic with cooking and entertaining. Imagine heart-shaped charcuterie boards, pink and gold knives, and an iconic teapot that says “That’s Hot.” The line totally plays into the #Barbiecore trend, but we know Hilton’s always been in her own special category of pinkalicious. Here’s what’s in the new Paris Hilton Housewares Collection that you can shop on Amazon right now.
hypebeast.com
Multi-Style Wonder Fills Diemme’s SS23 Footwear Collection
With Diemme, the focus on fusing functionality and fun remains paramount when it comes to its outdoor footwear offerings. Now, the Italian brand is upping the stakes with its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The brand’s latest is filled with multi-style wonder as a selection of boots, shoes,...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
AOL Corp
Gucci's Harry Styles ad slammed as he poses in teddy bear shirt next to toddler mattress
Gucci is facing backlash for its ad with Harry Styles. Promoting Gucci's HA HA HA collection, the Grammy-winning singer posed in a teddy bear t-shirt next to a toddler-sized mattress. The Gucci campaign was released last month, but is facing fresh criticism in the wake of the Balenciaga scandal. Balenciaga...
Kate Hudson Kicks Down Walls on HGTV ‘Celeb IOU’ in Timberland Boots & Hawaiian Top With Property Brothers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Hudson flexed her muscles while helping out on a backyard renovation for her fiancé’ Danny Fujikawa’s mother, Melissa Linehan, on Monday’s episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. Hudson enlisted the Property Brothers Johnathan and Drew Scott for the backyard makeover. Hudson and the Property Brothers took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snapshots from the episode. While posing with Johnathan and Drew Scott, the Academy Award-winning actress wore a breezy light pink short-sleeve top. The piece was decorated with a colorful...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Influencer films herself destroying £2,300 worth of Balenciaga clothes after teddy bear ad
A London-based influencer has filmed herself destroying £2,300 worth of Balenciaga clothing in the wake of the brand’s controversial teddy bear advertisement.The luxury fashion house has been facing backlash after it dropped an ad campaign involving children and bondage-inspired accessories.Chloe Hennessey, 27, can be seen cutting up a hoodie, t-shirt, a pair of sunglasses, and a pair of trainers in her video.“All that Balenciaga good for now,” her clip was captioned as she shredded up the hoodie with a pair of scissors.Balenciaga has apologised for both ads and removed them from their social media.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Julia Fox appears to defend Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandalBalenciaga: Kim Kardashian to ‘re-evaluate’ partnership after controversial adRishi Sunak lights up Downing Street Christmas tree in festive ceremony
Gucci and Dickies Team on Workwear Collection
Gucci is continuing its streak of collaborations through its experimental online space, Gucci Vault. The Italian design house said Thursday it is teaming with Dickies to offer a collection of elevated workwear-inspired pieces. The collection, designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, celebrates Dickies’ 100-year history in the workwear space.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration The eight-piece collection offers reimagined versions of Dickies’ iconic styles, including the Eisenhower Jacket and the 874 Work Pants, which in the ‘90s evolved from its workwear roots and...
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
The best handbags for winter 2022 from Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and more
With winter nearly here, new trends in handbags have also emerged. The season has ushered in many new styles, including quilted and furry looks. Handbag retailers, such as Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch, have launched their latest trendy collections that you can pair with various winter looks. Here are...
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend. The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny...
intheknow.com
These 8 designer fragrances and scented candles are up to 50% off during Nordstrom’s holiday sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not too late...
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Sharp Finish on Coordinating Sweatsuit With Bottega Veneta Ankle Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross looked cozy-chic in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded two selfies on her Instagram story. Ross put a sharp finish on a coordinating ensemble in the new photos. In the images, the entertainer poses in a tan sweatsuit. The set consisted of a loose-fitting hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she rolled up to create thick cuffs on the hem and to help show off her shoes. Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Girlfriends” star accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings. Ross opted for a fresh face no makeup look and pulled her curly tresses back...
Hilary Duff Shows Off ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Style in Graphic Tee, Houndstooth Shorts & Black Booties
Hilary Duff is back with “How I Met Your Father” filming. The actress posted to her Instagram on Wednesday showing off a BTS look from season 2 of the popular Hulu sitcom. In her mirror selfie, Duff wore a white graphic tee with baby blue lettering spelling out “I’ll try anything once” paired with a pair of green and black shorts. Her high-waisted houndstooth shorts featured pockets with black and white stitch detailing, adding a bit of contrast to the piece. Duff also donned a gold pendant necklace as well as a few rings in her photo. View this post...
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Beige Hoodie With Matching Sweatpants & Nike Blazer Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry took some extra time in her closet on Tuesday to take a mirror selfie which she posted on Instagram. The “Sister, Sister” actress kept things comfy with a beige matching sweatsuit for her pic. To accessorize, Mowry added a black beanie to the look with a pair of gold hoops, a thin gold chain, and a beaded bracelet. The actress completed the look with a pair of black Nike Blazer sneakers. The high-top shoes have a contrasting look with...
Lea Michele Bundles Up in Cropped Puffer With Sleek Leggings & Lug Sole Boots for ‘Funny Girl’ Matinee Performance
Lea Michele amped up a sleek ensemble with classic winter staples while out in New York City on Dec. 20. The “Glee” star was spotted making her way to a matinee performance of her Broadway musical “Funny Girl.” To combat the chilly east coast temperatures, Michele bundled up in a cropped icy blue puffer coat. The singer layered the piece over a black turtleneck sweater and form-fitting high-waist leggings. Sticking to a casual vibe, the “Scream Queens” alum accessorized with all black accessories including a black beanie hat, oval sunglasses and carried her must-have items in a square tote bag. Completing Michele’s look was...
Wrangler Reflects on 75 Years of Making Denim
Few labels stand the test of time. Even fewer can claim the distinction of being among the country’s most enduring heritage brands. Wrangler celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and in the seasons leading up to that milestone, the denim pioneer has been taking stock of its history, its community and its impact. While one might assume that a brand built in 1947 might simply be focused on preservation in 2022, Wrangler wants to make progress. In a retail landscape now teeming with direct-to-consumer upstarts aiming to strike gold on Instagram, the company is focused on meeting consumers where they are instead...
Comments / 0