FanSided
No Mass Exodus: Texas A&M Football’s No. 1 class is just fine
Texas A&M football had no mass exodus from the Transfer Portal this offseason. That No. 1 class from last year is looking just fine. When Texas A&M Football bottomed out with a 5-7 record and no bowl appearance, rumors of a devastating demise via the Transfer Portal were everyone. The No. 1 class that the Aggies had “bought” surely wouldn’t stick around following one of college football’s most disappointing seasons in recent history, right?
texags.com
In-Home Visit: 2023 Signing Class Superlatives
Texas A&M received 17 signatures during the Early Signing Period as the Maroon & White welcomed the Class of 2023. In this edition of the In-Home Visit, the TexAgs Recruiting trio of Billy Liucci, Jason Howell and Ryan Brauninger hand out class superlatives. To watch this video, you must be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas A&M DB announces ACC transfer after season with Aggies
Former Texas A&M DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has found a new home. After a year in College Station, the Georgia native is headed to Louisville to continue his college football career. Groves-Killebrew made the announcement Friday on social media. Out of North Cobb High School, Groves-Killebrew was a blue-chip prospect. The...
Aggies Hold Off Sooners, Sign 5-Star DL David Hicks
Star Katy Paetow DL David Hicks is officially a Texas A&M Aggie
fox26houston.com
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin, reports say
Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family reports...
KBTX.com
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
KBTX.com
Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
kwhi.com
AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION
The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
kwhi.com
POWER OUTAGES REPORTED AROUND AREA FOLLOWING ARRIVAL OF COLD FRONT, HIGH WINDS
Power was restored at midnight to nearly 500 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members in Lee and Washington counties after an outage late Thursday night. Bluebonnet said around 11 p.m. that it was making repairs to equipment that caused an outage along Highway 290, north of Ledbetter. Approximately 489 members were affected.
Woman arrested for stabbing man while wrapping Christmas presents in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was arrested for stabbing a man while wrapping presents, according to a report from the College Station Police Department. According to police, Shania Ross stabbed a man following an argument that took place at her residence. Authorities say, Ross and the...
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores. The first happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on S Texas Avenue between Glenwood Street and Wayside Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.
KBTX.com
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
kwhi.com
‘WELCOME TO WASHINGTON COUNTY’; SUSPECTS IN PURSUIT, SEARCH WERE TIED UP BY RANCHER AND HELD AT GUNPOINT BEFORE LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED
A search for two suspects last month in Washington County came to an end in part because of the efforts of a local rancher. During her monthly report to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, E-911 Director Robyn Hood shared details about the call that came in for two men who fled an out-of-county traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase reaching 150 mph. The two, who were said to be armed, abandoned their vehicle near Independence, leading to a search involving multiple agencies.
