College Station, TX

FanSided

No Mass Exodus: Texas A&M Football’s No. 1 class is just fine

Texas A&M football had no mass exodus from the Transfer Portal this offseason. That No. 1 class from last year is looking just fine. When Texas A&M Football bottomed out with a 5-7 record and no bowl appearance, rumors of a devastating demise via the Transfer Portal were everyone. The No. 1 class that the Aggies had “bought” surely wouldn’t stick around following one of college football’s most disappointing seasons in recent history, right?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

In-Home Visit: 2023 Signing Class Superlatives

Texas A&M received 17 signatures during the Early Signing Period as the Maroon & White welcomed the Class of 2023. In this edition of the In-Home Visit, the TexAgs Recruiting trio of Billy Liucci, Jason Howell and Ryan Brauninger hand out class superlatives. To watch this video, you must be...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Texas A&M DB announces ACC transfer after season with Aggies

Former Texas A&M DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has found a new home. After a year in College Station, the Georgia native is headed to Louisville to continue his college football career. Groves-Killebrew made the announcement Friday on social media. Out of North Cobb High School, Groves-Killebrew was a blue-chip prospect. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin, reports say

Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family reports...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M

Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION

The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores. The first happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on S Texas Avenue between Glenwood Street and Wayside Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL

An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

‘WELCOME TO WASHINGTON COUNTY’; SUSPECTS IN PURSUIT, SEARCH WERE TIED UP BY RANCHER AND HELD AT GUNPOINT BEFORE LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED

A search for two suspects last month in Washington County came to an end in part because of the efforts of a local rancher. During her monthly report to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, E-911 Director Robyn Hood shared details about the call that came in for two men who fled an out-of-county traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase reaching 150 mph. The two, who were said to be armed, abandoned their vehicle near Independence, leading to a search involving multiple agencies.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

