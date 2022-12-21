Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
FOX Sports
Bowles says Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about returning to the team
It turns out Rob Gronkowski was feeling the boredom of not playing football earlier this season. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that Gronkowski contacted the team, and he had several discussions with the future Hall of Fame tight end about him returning to the team in November.
FOX Sports
'Its a quarterback's dream to have those kind of players' - Kirk Cousins discusses the weapons that he has on the Vikings' offense
Kirk Cousins talks with Kristina Pink after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Giants 27-24 on a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired. Justin Jefferson set the Minnesota Vikings single season record for receiving yards.
FOX Sports
'They gave us chance after chance' - Dak Prescott discusses the Cowboys' defense getting four takeaways in win vs. Eagles
Dak Prescott talks with Erin Andrews after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys defense had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries to help get the tough 40-34 victory against the eagles.
FOX Sports
Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for...
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
FOX Sports
Is there more pressure on Dak Prescott or Mike McCarthy vs. Eagles? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who will start Gardner Minshew for Jalen Hurts. Former NFL player Rob Ninkovich weighed in on the Christmas Eve showdown's impact, saying that Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat if the Cowboys lose. Colin Cowherd then shares whether there is more pressure on McCarthy or Dak Prescott.
FOX Sports
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
FOX Sports
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers upset Dolphins; Broncos face Rams
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers upset Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to begin the Christmas Day slate at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Packers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half as Tagovailoa threw an interception on the Dolphins' final three drives.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways
Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
FOX Sports
Why undervaluing Tua and Dolphins is a mistake in Week 16 vs. Packers | What's Wright?
The Dolphins are entering Week 16 on a three-game losing streak while the Packers defeated the Rams in Week 15. Nick Wright explains despite the losses the Dolphins are severely undervalued by Vegas in this matchup. Nick believes the Dolphins are desperate for a win and explains Aaron Rodgers’ passing numbers are not the best this season. Listen to why Nick likes the Dolphins in this matchup.
FOX Sports
Why Zach Wilson is not a franchise QB | THE HERD
Zach Wilson did not have a good night on Thursday Night Football, as he finished 9-of-18 for 92 yards and an interception. He was also benched in the third quarter during the New York Jets 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Colin Cowherd reacts to the disastrous game, breaking down how it proved Wilson is not a franchise QB.
FOX Sports
Nick is BACK on Daniel Jones and Giants in Week 16 | What's Wright?
Nick Wright explains the Giants are motivated to lock up a Wild Card spot this weekend with a win over the Vikings. Nick believes after the Vikings great come from behind win in Week 15 they might play a bit drained. With that being said listen to why Nick likes the Giants as underdogs in Week 16.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 16: Can the Panthers cover against the Lions this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions taking on the Carolina Panthers. See who he thinks you should bet on!
FOX Sports
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Texans-Titans
The Houston Texans square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Texans suffered a tough loss at the hands of the.Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, while the Titans were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on...
FOX Sports
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
FOX Sports
Nick breaks down why Raiders vs. Steelers will be closer than expected | What's Wright?
The Raiders and Steelers are both alive in the AFC sitting at 6-8. Nick believes neither really have a shot at making the playoffs but that won’t stop the Raiders from giving it their all in Week 16. Nick explains the Steelers have the coaching edge while the Raiders have the talent edge. Listen to why Nick believes this game will be closer than expected.
FOX Sports
Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase
CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Saints-Browns
The New Orleans Saints head to Ohio to square off against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 16 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious last weekend. The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, while the Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup. Here's everything...
