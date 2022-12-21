ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
FOX Sports

Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Is there more pressure on Dak Prescott or Mike McCarthy vs. Eagles? | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who will start Gardner Minshew for Jalen Hurts. Former NFL player Rob Ninkovich weighed in on the Christmas Eve showdown's impact, saying that Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat if the Cowboys lose. Colin Cowherd then shares whether there is more pressure on McCarthy or Dak Prescott.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers upset Dolphins; Broncos face Rams

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers upset Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to begin the Christmas Day slate at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Packers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half as Tagovailoa threw an interception on the Dolphins' final three drives.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways

Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
BOULDER, CO
FOX Sports

Why undervaluing Tua and Dolphins is a mistake in Week 16 vs. Packers | What's Wright?

The Dolphins are entering Week 16 on a three-game losing streak while the Packers defeated the Rams in Week 15. Nick Wright explains despite the losses the Dolphins are severely undervalued by Vegas in this matchup. Nick believes the Dolphins are desperate for a win and explains Aaron Rodgers’ passing numbers are not the best this season. Listen to why Nick likes the Dolphins in this matchup.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Why Zach Wilson is not a franchise QB | THE HERD

Zach Wilson did not have a good night on Thursday Night Football, as he finished 9-of-18 for 92 yards and an interception. He was also benched in the third quarter during the New York Jets 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Colin Cowherd reacts to the disastrous game, breaking down how it proved Wilson is not a franchise QB.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Nick is BACK on Daniel Jones and Giants in Week 16 | What's Wright?

Nick Wright explains the Giants are motivated to lock up a Wild Card spot this weekend with a win over the Vikings. Nick believes after the Vikings great come from behind win in Week 15 they might play a bit drained. With that being said listen to why Nick likes the Giants as underdogs in Week 16.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Texans-Titans

The Houston Texans square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Texans suffered a tough loss at the hands of the.Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, while the Titans were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Saints-Browns

The New Orleans Saints head to Ohio to square off against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 16 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious last weekend. The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, while the Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup. Here's everything...
CLEVELAND, OH

