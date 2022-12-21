Trump offers personalized Christmas video message to one donor

Former President Trump is doing something he’s “never done before” and offering a personalized Christmas and New Year’s video message to one donor who contributes to his 2024 campaign.

“I am doing something I’ve NEVER done before. I want to send you a personal video message for Christmas… For the first time EVER, I’m filming a special video message to wish YOU a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! This video will be personalized for YOU only,” the former president wrote in an email to subscribers.

The email encourages supporters to give at least $2 in order to be entered to win the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and receive the single video message up for grabs.

“When I look over the entry list later tonight, will I see YOUR name? Contribute $2 TODAY to enter to win,” Trump wrote.

The donations benefit Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee (JFC).

The offer comes after Trump last week teased a “major announcement” and revealed he’d sell $99 nonfungible tokens depicting himself as, among other things, an astronaut and a cowboy.

The proceeds from the digital cards, which sold out within 24 hours of Trump’s announcement, reportedl y won’t go to Trump’s campaign , but will instead benefit him directly.

Another recent initiative, which benefits the Save America JFC, offers Trump supporters the chance to “sign” a Christmas card for the former president by sending in a donation.

“We’re surprising President Trump with a special CHRISTMAS Card, and we want YOU to sign it. When you do, you can even leave a short note for him to read,” the fundraiser page reads .

Trump announced his 2024 run shortly after the midterm elections last month, but his campaign has been relatively inactive in the weeks since.

