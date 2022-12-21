Watch live: Biden holds press conference with Zelensky

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon following their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Zelensky’s visit is his first foreign trip since Russia invaded his country in February, and was kept secret while it was planned.

The press event precedes an address by Zelensky to Congress, which may soon approve $45 billion in additional aid to Ukraine as part of the $1.7 trillion spending bill. The U.S. has remained a major supporter of Ukraine’s defenses, although some Republicans have called for a limit to how far such assistance might extend.

The press event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.