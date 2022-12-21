ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Watch live: Biden holds press conference with Zelensky

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvJU5_0jqSdTm400

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon following their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Zelensky’s visit is his first foreign trip since Russia invaded his country in February, and was kept secret while it was planned.

The press event precedes an address by Zelensky to Congress, which may soon approve $45 billion in additional aid to Ukraine as part of the $1.7 trillion spending bill. The U.S. has remained a major supporter of Ukraine’s defenses, although some Republicans have called for a limit to how far such assistance might extend.

The press event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 5

big D
4d ago

a big line of crap by both, I can't watch anymore. America is paying for everything. the middle Class is being abused and destroyed.

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Hill

Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz Refuse to Stand for Volodymyr Zelensky

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz were clearly not impressed during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesday night–and wanted the world to know it. While Zelensky finished his rousing address to a standing ovation, Boebert and Gaetz were seen sitting, looking down and scrolling on their phones. They were also among the few members of Congress not to applaud Zelensky as he entered, and throughout Zelensky’s speech, the pair continued to ignore the address. Before they had even entered the room they had already made headlines, after being spotted “blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor,” according to the UK’s Independent. Taking to social media after the speech, Gaetz said Zelensky’s speech “did not change my stance on suspending aid for Ukraine,” while Boebert said demanded an audit on where the first $50 billion given by the U.S. “has already gone.” Biden announced legislation in May that provided money for weapons, training, and more through the end of September, according to a House Committee on Appropriations summary of the legislation at the time. “Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz are an embarrassment,” Meghan McCain–one of many critics of the pair–tweeted in response. Other right-wing members that did not stand included Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). Not present in the House chamber for the speech were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, both of whom have opposed Ukraine aid.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?

Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

825K+
Followers
92K+
Post
585M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy