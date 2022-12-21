Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Prices Trade Quietly Despite Surrounding Noise
Crypto price movement was relatively mild this week. Despite the soap opera surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest, extradition and incredible shrinking $250 million bond, crypto assets appear to be ignoring the noise and trading on the basis of fundamentals, sentiment and basic supply and demand. This is welcome news for...
CoinDesk
Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Hold as US Stocks Fall
Prices: Bitcoin avoids losses in U.S. stocks as strong economic data makes investors reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot anytime soon to a more dovish monetary policy. Insights: Central Bank of Indonesia white paper on the development of the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) envisions a world...
CoinDesk
Why the SG Price Rose After the SocialGood App Became Token-Gated – Even in “Crypto Winter”
After achieving exponential growth to gain over 2.3 million users and successfully raising $14.2 million in VC equity funding, the SocialGood project has reached yet another impressive achievement. Its Shop-to-Earn platform, the SocialGood app, implemented its new membership system on Nov. 11, 2022, effectively token-gating the app. The update was...
CoinDesk
2023 Will Be the Death of Bitcoin Energy FUD
Bitcoin saw plenty of ups and downs in 2022, but one particular win was the growing acknowledgement that Bitcoin is good for humanity’s relationship with energy and the environment. Is it possible 2023 is the year energy FUD around Bitcoin finally dies?. Kent Halliburton is the president and chief...
CoinDesk
OKX Unveils 2nd Proof-of-Reserves Report, Promises Monthly Publication
Cryptocurrency exchange OKX published a second proof-of-reserves (PoR) report, adding features that allow users to verify that the second-largest platform by trading volume has sufficient assets to handle customer withdrawals. The report, released Thursday, shows that as of Tuesday, 12:00 UTC, OKX's wallets held 113,754 bitcoin (US$1.87 billion) against a...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Under House Arrest; Justin Sun Was Secret Top Client of Valkyrie
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is reportedly now under house arrest in California after being released on $250 million bail secured with a bond. "The Hash" hosts discuss the latest developments as FTX seeks help from a U.S. bankruptcy judge over an ownership battle of roughly $450 million worth of Robinhood Markets stock. Plus, Tron founder Justin Sun is one of the richest figures in crypto, and a good chunk of his bitcoin (BTC) is stored in one place: U.S.-based Valkyrie Investments.
CoinDesk
Crypto Adds Unsavory Footnote to Dreadful 2022: Year of the Rug Pull
The year 2022 is likely to go down as one of the worst ever in the blockchain industry’s volatile history. But for scammers trolling digital-asset markets for suckers or even easy pickings from savvy crypto traders, it’s been a banner year. A new report from blockchain risk monitoring...
CoinDesk
2023: The Year of Regulation vs. Decentralization
It has been more than a decade since Satoshi introduced the world to the peer-to-peer electronic cash system called Bitcoin, and yet the regulatory landscape for crypto-assets remains a dark forest. After one of the most eventful years in crypto to date, what can we expect from the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (crypto’s primary U.S. market regulators) in 2023?
CoinDesk
Crypto Funding Plunged in 2022, but VC Head Sees Areas of Opportunity for 2023
Venture capital investments in blockchain startups soared to a record $25.2 billion in 2021, driven by bullish optimism and financing surges for non-fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized finance projects. In 2022, funding slowed dramatically and is projected to be about one-third of 2021’s record, following a wave of fallen companies including hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, lender Celsius Network and exchange giant FTX.
CoinDesk
Over $30B of NFT Trading Volume on Ethereum Is Wash Trading, Research Suggests
It's no secret that wash trading – a form of market manipulation where the buyer and seller in a transaction are the same or collude together – continues to plague the non-fungible token (NFT) market. But a recent report compiled on blockchain data site Dune Analytics has revealed just how bad the problem has become.
CoinDesk
SEC Increases Scrutiny of Audits of Cryptocurrency Companies: WSJ
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is increasing its scrutiny of audits of cryptocurrency companies in an effort to warn investors who may feel assured by audits such as proof-of-reserve reports, according to a Wall Street Journal report that cites a senior SEC official. “Investors should not place too...
CoinDesk
QuadrigaCX Has Had an Improbable Week
Over 100 bitcoin belonging to collapsed crypto exchange QuadrigaCX has left wallets tied to the exchange, with a majority flowing through a privacy tool. That probably isn’t good news. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign...
CoinDesk
Brazil’s Securities Regulator Allows Investment Funds to Invest in Crypto
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Friday approved the ability for investment funds to include crypto assets among their holdings. In a statement,...
CoinDesk
ZK Rollups Bring Ethereum's Decentralized Vision Into Focus
In 2015, the Ethereum protocol proposed a vision for a decentralized world computer capable of rearchitecting a free and open internet – removed from the whims and constraints of centralized entities. While Ethereum has become the foundation for Web3 as we know it, its growth was underscored by the upgrades that would be required to realize its full potential. As a result, layer 2 has emerged as clear frontrunners in the race to scale the network for mass adoption. Systems using zero-knowledge (ZK) technologies are among the most promising – and their potential isn’t limited to scaling.
Comments / 0