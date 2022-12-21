In 2015, the Ethereum protocol proposed a vision for a decentralized world computer capable of rearchitecting a free and open internet – removed from the whims and constraints of centralized entities. While Ethereum has become the foundation for Web3 as we know it, its growth was underscored by the upgrades that would be required to realize its full potential. As a result, layer 2 has emerged as clear frontrunners in the race to scale the network for mass adoption. Systems using zero-knowledge (ZK) technologies are among the most promising – and their potential isn’t limited to scaling.

2 DAYS AGO