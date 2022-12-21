Mets' Cohen Shows No Signs of Stopping, Could Sign Ohtani Next Winter
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is showing no signs that he will stop spending big anytime soon. Cohen could aggressively pursue Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani when he hits free agency next winter.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is spending unlike any professional sports owner has spent before.
After agreeing to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with free agent Carlos Correa, after the shortstop's deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, the Mets are projected to have a payroll near $500 million after luxury tax penalties, in 2023.
The Mets now have the following contracts on their payroll, all of which have been accumulated since Cohen bought the club after the 2020 Major League Baseball season:
Francisco Lindor: 10 years, $341 million
Brandon Nimmo: 8 years, $162 million
Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.67 million
Max Scherzer: 2 years, $86.67 million
Starling Marte: 4 years, $78 million
Edwin Diaz: 3 years, $64 million
Carlos Carrasco: 5 years, $58 million
James McCann: 4 years, $40.6 million
Mark Canha: 2 years, $26.5 million
Jose Quintana: 2 years, $26 million
Eduardo Escobar: 2 years, $20 million
David Robertson: 1 year, $10 million
Brooks Raley: 2 years, $10 million
Darin Ruf: 2 years, $6.25 million
Daniel Vogelbach: 2 years, $2.3 million
John Curtiss: 2 years, $1.55 million
Cohen is showing no signs that he will stop spending anytime soon. Two weeks ago, it was reported that the Mets want to sign Shohei Ohtani when he hits the open market next winter .
The Correa signing might not change that. It appears Cohen will pony up the money to get any player that he wants, and Ohtani could be his next big get.
