Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month
The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
What to expect weatherwise on Christmas Eve, Day and beyond in St. Louis
Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament Day One Preview
(Park Hills) The 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas tournament tips off on Monday with eight games and you listen to all of them on regional radio. We’ll broadcast the daytime games on AM 800 KREI. Four girls quarterfinals start with top seed and second ranked South Iron...
National Weather Service On Today’s Storm
(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
Grocery store hours: How to prepare during the winter storm
ST. LOUIS — With the winter storm approaching, some groceries should be stored in the pantry in case it is unsafe to travel. The College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia has some tips on making your grocery store run quickly and easily. For most...
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
St. Louis Will Definitely Freeze Its Ass Off This Weekend
We're in for low temps and maybe some blizzard-like low visibility
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
What to do if your power goes out, ways to stay warm during winter storm
ST. LOUIS — There will be near-blizzard conditions possible as a winter storm hits the St. Louis area Thursday and into Friday. 5 On Your Side’s meteorology team suggests that an arctic blast will arrive Thursday morning with rain quickly changing into snow as the arctic front passes through the St. Louis area.
Flu cases continue to remain above seasonal average in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The latest CDC week 50 health update was released in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says flu cases continue to spike. My MO Info · KJ122122A. In regards to COVID, Zwiener mentions the county has been seeing on average between 350 and 450...
Plowing crews preparing for a busy Thursday
(Festus) Area city employees will be ready to plow and tackle the snow and ice when the winter storm hits on Thursday. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says this could be a difficult challenge as it starts with rain, so pre-treating the roads won’t be possible. Camp says Festus...
Bismarck Man Wins Missouri D.N.R. Team Member of the Month Award
(Park Hills) A local man who works with the Missouri Department of Natural Resource Division of Missouri State Parks has been chosen as the department’s statewide winner of the Team Member of the Month Award for December. Luke Turnbough says this person resides in St. Francois County.
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
North Pole Nightcap is Polar Express for Adults — But Better
The Union Station event features spiked hot chocolate, festive gear and more
Mercy launches a multi-cancer early detection test
Mercy Hospital in St. Louis will begin testing for many cancers early in their development.
Highway Patrol Trooper Gives Tips For Motorists Travelling During the Winter Storm
(Potosi) Winter arrived Wednesday and today we are beginning to feel it with a major winter storm bearing down on the listening area. Dangerous cold temperatures will be the main issue, along with a few inches of snow. We spoke with Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
