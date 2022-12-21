I FIRST MET Joe Saddler at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Danville in the late 1960s. Father McLaughlin was our childhood priest. Joe was several years older than me, and it was Father McLaughlin’s custom to pair younger altar boys with older altar boys, so I was paired with Joe. Despite Joe’s seasoned hand at the wheel, I was terrified at the prospect of serving at the altar, because my brother Glenn had warned me that if I made any mistakes during the Mass I would go to hell. Just before the service, Father McLaughlin told me it would be my job to ring the altar bells at the appropriate moments, the details of which I had already forgotten, but was too afraid to admit. The Mass began, it came time to ring the bells, and I froze, and would have gone to hell if not for Joe leaning over and whispering in my ear, “The bells, ring the bells.” And so I did, and was spared eternal damnation, thanks to Joe.

DANVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO