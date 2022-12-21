Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
KYTV
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
Guy Fieri shares his top Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in Arkansas
Guy Fieri has taken the time to get know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
247Sports
Hoosier Newsstand, December 23
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
arkadelphian.com
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totalling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
indianapolismonthly.com
Hardly Your Average Joe
I FIRST MET Joe Saddler at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Danville in the late 1960s. Father McLaughlin was our childhood priest. Joe was several years older than me, and it was Father McLaughlin’s custom to pair younger altar boys with older altar boys, so I was paired with Joe. Despite Joe’s seasoned hand at the wheel, I was terrified at the prospect of serving at the altar, because my brother Glenn had warned me that if I made any mistakes during the Mass I would go to hell. Just before the service, Father McLaughlin told me it would be my job to ring the altar bells at the appropriate moments, the details of which I had already forgotten, but was too afraid to admit. The Mass began, it came time to ring the bells, and I froze, and would have gone to hell if not for Joe leaning over and whispering in my ear, “The bells, ring the bells.” And so I did, and was spared eternal damnation, thanks to Joe.
Kait 8
A new club in the Natural State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
Kait 8
Multiple chances to become a millionaire in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. According to a news release, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million with an estimated cash value of $266.6 million. That makes it the 11th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. It is scheduled to be drawn Friday, Dec. 23.
KARK
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
While the transfer portal certainly allows college football teams to add immediate contributors, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman still believes that high school signees are the foundation of a program. Pittman and his staff added 19 high school signees and four portal transfers on Wednesday in a class that...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie
It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
KNWA Today: Miss Arkansas discusses competing in Miss America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell, joined KNWA Today and shares her favorite memories of competing on the national stage for Miss America. Mitchell won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. Her platform involves teaching children about online safety and how to not fall victim to […]
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas plumbing supply company highlights ways to protect pipes from winter freeze
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Temperatures across Southern Arkansas are steadily dropping below freezing so if you haven’t yet, now is the time to make sure your home is winterized. John Desso, Branch Manager of Falk Plumbing Supply, tells us last-minute ways to make sure you don’t have frozen or...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
Kait 8
Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem
The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August. The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
menastar.com
Home Values in Arkansas Soared During the Pandemic
The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
Experts advise homeowners to check heaters before winter
ARKANSAS, USA — With outside temperatures set to reach dangerous lows, staying safe and warm inside will be on most of our minds in the coming weeks— but the folks who keep our heaters running will be busy working around the clock. “Just making sure that everything's running...
