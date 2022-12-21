Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
A prolonged winter storm delivers power outages, snarled travel and frigid temperatures on Christmas Day
Dangerously cold wind chills continued Christmas morning across much of the US after a nearly weeklong winter storm plunged temperatures to life-threatening lows, brought blizzard conditions and coastal flooding, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. The blizzard conditions persisted Sunday across the Great Lakes,...
A powerful winter storm claims at least 22 lives across the US as temperatures plunge, winds howl and power lines fall
More than 315,000 homes and businesses nationwide were without power Christmas Eve, thanks to an Arctic blast and winter storm that tore down power lines with destructive winds and heavy snow and dipped temperatures dangerously low -- conditions killing at least 16 people. As bone-chilling air continues to grip the...
