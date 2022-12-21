Read full article on original website
Washington County, Md. grapples with economic growth challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the new year approaching, one of the hot-button issues in Washington County, Maryland is managing all the economic growth. A court stopped an ordinance to limit the construction of warehouses of more than a million square feet. Amazon and other major retailers are eyeing Washington County because of […]
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
ffxnow.com
Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons
Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s first Dash In Kitchen getting closer to opening
Loudoun County’s first Dash In convenience store, restaurant and gas station is getting ready for prime time at its location off Gum Spring Road in the South Riding area. The signs have gone up on the building, the gas pumps have been installed and construction is close to wrapping up. The site is just north of the Gum Spring intersection with Tall Cedars Parkway.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Restaurant Review: Pirouette
Sitting down on my first visit to Pirouette Café & Wine Shop, the number eight catches my eye. It’s the price of the first item on the wine list, a glass of Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux blanc. Eight dollars? When is the last time I saw a glass of...
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
WJLA
Holiday travel: Hundreds of flights from DMV airports canceled; roads endure deep freeze
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — After a rough day Thursday, things turned disastrous Friday for air travelers in the D.C. area, as local airports saw hundreds of cancelations and delays on what was expected to be one of the busiest days of the year. Some travelers tell 7News Saturday will...
WUSA
9 things to do this Christmas weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Dec. 23-25
WASHINGTON — Looking for some fun things to do around town as you wait for Santa's sleigh? Here are events across town to bring loved ones and celebrate the best time of year. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check...
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up
Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than Announced
The store was scheduled to shutter nearly one week later, on December 24th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Popville.com.
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to Tysons
If you're looking for a fun walkthrough light show experience, you must check out the Winter Lantern Festival at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons. The show runs through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, the Winter Lantern Festival has thousands of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
WTOP
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas
Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
