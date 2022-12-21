ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

ffxnow.com

Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons

Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
TYSONS, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun’s first Dash In Kitchen getting closer to opening

Loudoun County’s first Dash In convenience store, restaurant and gas station is getting ready for prime time at its location off Gum Spring Road in the South Riding area. The signs have gone up on the building, the gas pumps have been installed and construction is close to wrapping up. The site is just north of the Gum Spring intersection with Tall Cedars Parkway.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Restaurant Review: Pirouette

Sitting down on my first visit to Pirouette Café & Wine Shop, the number eight catches my eye. It’s the price of the first item on the wine list, a glass of Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux blanc. Eight dollars? When is the last time I saw a glass of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washington City Paper

Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’

One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured

BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
BETHESDA, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up

Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Uplift Loudoun

Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to Tysons

If you're looking for a fun walkthrough light show experience, you must check out the Winter Lantern Festival at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons. The show runs through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, the Winter Lantern Festival has thousands of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.
TYSONS, VA
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas

Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WASHINGTON, DC

