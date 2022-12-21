Initial Thoughts on Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class and How Dylan Raiola’s Decommitment Impacts the Buckeyes’ 2024 Class

The Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class comes in at No. 10 in Sports Illustrated’s recruiting rankings after early signing day wrapped up on Wednesday. The Gators had been hovering around the top ten of the recruiting rankings since July when a surge of commitments created a buzz around the Florida program and first-year head coach Billy Napier. This is a stark contrast from the end of June when Napier penned an open letter to the Gator Nation essentially pleading for patience and trust in the process.

