Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill
What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge teen girl missing since Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge teenager is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday from the Sherwood Meadow area. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
theadvocate.com
What to do next week? Here's a half-dozen Acadiana sites where you can entertain family, guests
Need to entertain friends and visitors between Christmas and New Year’s Day? Not all Acadiana tourism favorites are open this week, but many are, at least for a few days. That presents an opportunity to learn more about the region, its culture and people. Here’s a list of a...
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
theadvocate.com
Youngsville boy known as 'Little Steve Harvey' asks Santa for no toys, just suits and ties
Santa surely doesn't receive many requests for suits and ties, but Easton Blanchard is not your typical little boy. The 3-year-old Youngsville resident is completely obsessed with Steve Harvey to the point where he dresses up as the "Family Feud" host every day and carries gameshow cards in his backpack.
Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day
Here are the restaurants in Lafayette that will be open on Christmas Day this year.
Cash reward for suspects in 17-year-old’s murder
In 2019, Garon Lewis, 17, was murdered, and now his father Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis is offering a reward for information on the suspects in his son's murder whereabouts.
kalb.com
UPDATE: Marksville PD has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal hit-and-run
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The Marksville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday, Dec. 23. The identity is not being released to the public at this time. Original story:. The Marksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a...
Port Barre Police Department Arrest The Christmas Grinch [WATCH]
Watch as the Port Barre Police Department takes down the Christmas Grinch and then put into their famous pink slammer. The Grinch took Santa's toys and it wasn't long before he was taken down and put into the back of a police cruiser. The video ends with the Christmas Grinch...
wbrz.com
Man who went missing Thursday night found shivering in field Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A man who reportedly went missing Thursday night was found Friday afternoon, shivering in a field and possibly suffering from hypothermia. Officials said the 67-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The man was found Friday afternoon in a field off Hooper Road near the Comite River.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures. The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed. Additionally, if a...
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents. Comedian Sean Patton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new special, Number One which is currently streaming on Peacock. According to his bio, Patton is based in New York, by way of New Orleans and his latest special gives a nod to Crescent City as the place where he got his start in stand-up comedy.
New Iberia tornado victims given care packages, donations from Acadiana community
The New Iberia residents who lost a lot from the recent tornadoes were provided with many donations with the help of their community.
Sad Christmas for 16-year-old who lost sight from gun violence
Christmas is the time of year where parents are excited to gift their children with presents, but this Christmas is different for one mother whose son lost his eyesight.
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
