Illinois State

KFVS12

Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
KFVS12

KYTC crews finishing efforts on fighting the snow

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are slowing down their snow-fighting efforts, with most crews heading home around 4 p.m., today, December 24. Crews have battled 35 mph winds with temperatures in the single digits and a wind chill of -30 to improve driving conditions for...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

KYTC preparing for Monday snow

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland the last few days, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are getting ready for another hit of winter weather. Tomorrow, on December 26, an overnight system will drop an inch or more of...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

88 Ill. counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control. “Illinois continues to see most of its communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 33 counties that are currently at high risk,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a release. “Although we are seeing some improvement in the number of high risk communities compared to last week, I encourage Illinoisans to continue to use preventative measures as we enter the holiday weekend and enjoy our holiday gatherings. We are still seeing COVID-19 community levels, along with flu and other respiratory illnesses rise in many counties. Our goal is to limit hospitalizations, preserve hospital beds, and protect those most vulnerable to serious health outcomes, especially those over 65 and very young children.
ILLINOIS STATE

