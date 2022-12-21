Read full article on original website
Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
KYTC crews finishing efforts on fighting the snow
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are slowing down their snow-fighting efforts, with most crews heading home around 4 p.m., today, December 24. Crews have battled 35 mph winds with temperatures in the single digits and a wind chill of -30 to improve driving conditions for...
Changes in Missouri recreational marijuana laws causing some police K-9s to retire early
KANSAS CITY, MO -- The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing many drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is retiring three canines that...
KYTC preparing for Monday snow
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland the last few days, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are getting ready for another hit of winter weather. Tomorrow, on December 26, an overnight system will drop an inch or more of...
Gibson Electric reports hundreds of customers without power in western Tenn.; rolling blackouts finished
WESTERN Tenn. (KFVS) - Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported hundreds of customers without power on Friday, December 23. As of 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Gibson reported roughly 22 customers without power. Compared to the 662 customers without power around 9:30 that morning. According to a release from Gibson, the outages...
88 Ill. counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control. “Illinois continues to see most of its communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 33 counties that are currently at high risk,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a release. “Although we are seeing some improvement in the number of high risk communities compared to last week, I encourage Illinoisans to continue to use preventative measures as we enter the holiday weekend and enjoy our holiday gatherings. We are still seeing COVID-19 community levels, along with flu and other respiratory illnesses rise in many counties. Our goal is to limit hospitalizations, preserve hospital beds, and protect those most vulnerable to serious health outcomes, especially those over 65 and very young children.
