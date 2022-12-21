ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control. “Illinois continues to see most of its communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 33 counties that are currently at high risk,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a release. “Although we are seeing some improvement in the number of high risk communities compared to last week, I encourage Illinoisans to continue to use preventative measures as we enter the holiday weekend and enjoy our holiday gatherings. We are still seeing COVID-19 community levels, along with flu and other respiratory illnesses rise in many counties. Our goal is to limit hospitalizations, preserve hospital beds, and protect those most vulnerable to serious health outcomes, especially those over 65 and very young children.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO