Peter R. Kann Joins Board of The New York Sun

Peter R. Kann, the Pulitzer-winning veteran journalist who went on to lead the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones andamp;amp; Company, has been elected to the board of directors of The New York Sun.

The announcement was made today by the Sun’s chairman and publisher, Dovid Efune, as the Sun nears the first anniversary of its relaunch in a modern digital format. It means that Mr. Kann will join a five-person board that guides the strategic development of a publication that aspires to the highest standards of journalism.

“Peter’s experience in the industry is second to none,” said Mr. Efune. “His enthusiasm for the Sun is testament to its enduring legacy and the immense opportunity it carries in today’s troubled media environment.”

Mr. Kann began his career in the Pittsburgh bureau of the Journal. He later covered the Vietnam war and was awarded a Pulitzer in 1972 for his dispatches from the Indo-Pakistan war in Bangladesh. He was then appointed editor and publisher of the Journal’s pioneering Asian edition.

That and subsequent editions in Europe and elsewhere led to the Journal emerging as a global newspaper, replicating the process by which the Journal emerged as a national newspaper after decades in which it had a focus primarily on Wall Street.

Mr. Kann subsequently served as publisher of the Wall Street Journal until 1992 and then as chief executive and chairman of Dow Jones andamp;amp; Company until 2006. He is a graduate of Harvard University and served for a decade as a member of the adjunct faculty at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

He was a longtime trustee of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton and is now trustee emeritus of the institute. Mr. Kann lives at Princeton, New Jersey. He is married to famed journalist Karen Elliott House and has four children and six grandchildren.

“I have been a reader and fan of The New York Sun since its relaunch in 2002,” Mr. Kann said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the paper’s impressive reemergence under the leadership of its innovative new publisher Dovid Efune and editor Seth Lipsky, one of the greatest modern American editors.”

“I can think of no other time,” Mr. Kann added, “when the values and principles of the Sun have been in sharper relief.”

Other members of the Sun’s board of directors include Mr. Efune; an investment professional, Daniel Rosen; one of the Sun’s senior editors, Caroline Vik; and a businessman, David Sterling.

In late 2021, The New York Sun was acquired by the New York Sun Company, LLC, led by Mr. Efune and created for the purpose of acquiring the Sun. It relaunched the paper as a digital-first publication in February 2022.