thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
Why this Colorado regent voted against approving the contract of new football coach Deion Sanders
The vote to approve coach Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado wasn't unanimous among university regents. Here is why.
Jason Whitlock: America Will Quickly Lose Interest in Brittney Griner Story
Jason Whitlock and co-host Steve Kim of ‘Fearless’ discuss the reaction recently released Brittney Griner will attain when she makes her first public appearance back in the US after being detained in a Russian prison, as both Whitlock and Kim think the interest in Griner’s story will wane quickly.
Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation
On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Sports World Reacts To Viral Sixers Dancer Proposal Video
The basketball world was in for an interesting night after a Philadelphia 76ers dancer was proposed to. The game came to a halt so the team could give one Sixers dancer an incredible surprise. However, most of the fans watching the viral proposal couldn't help but question her decision. Some...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school
DJ Uiagalelei will be headed to the other side of the country for his senior year of college. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Friday that the former Clemson quarterback Uiagalelei is expected to transfer to Oregon State. An official announcement will likely be made in the coming days, Thamel adds. The 21-year-old Uiagalelei is a... The post Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
Look: Katie Nolan Announces Major Personal News
Former ESPN personality Katie Nolan made an appearance on "GoJo with Mike Golic Jr." this week. While Nolan was on his podcast, Mike Golic Jr. said, "Do we get to talk about the thing?" Nolan had a coy response to Golic's question, saying, "What thing? What could you possibly mean?"
Trae Young’s Father Responds to New Trade Rumors
A report on Thursday named Young as someone who could request a trade.
Colorado, Deion Sanders reoffer USC 2025 4-star CB commit Jett White
Orange (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jett White was reoffered by Colorado on Saturday. He announced the news over social media. White has been committed to USC since Sept. 25, 2021. He is the No. 48 overall prospect, No. 7 cornerback and No. 6 player in California in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Cowboys Announce Decision On Player Who Was In Car Accident This Week
On Thursday afternoon, Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident in Plano, Texas. He was then transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Williams posted the following message on Twitter: "I’m okay everyone so is the other person involved." Despite dodging a major...
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today
The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
