Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation
On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today
The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
Ryan Clark Thinks It's Time For 1 NFL Team To Move On From Starting Quarterback
Ryan Clark is all the way out on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson started in a massive game for the Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and failed miserably. He ended up being benched in the second half after only completing 50% of his passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
Deion Sanders Reveals 1 Position Group He's Looking For At Colorado
Deion Sanders has quickly become one of the best recruiters in the college football game. On Friday, Coach Prime took to Twitter with a message for all "hungry" defensive tackles looking to play for his Colorado Buffaloes program. "I need a couple of Defensive Tackles that's Hungry and hadn't eaten...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
Cowboys Announce Decision On Player Who Was In Car Accident This Week
On Thursday afternoon, Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident in Plano, Texas. He was then transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Williams posted the following message on Twitter: "I’m okay everyone so is the other person involved." Despite dodging a major...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
NFL Team Plans To Bench Starting Quarterback If He 'Struggles' Today
The Commanders won't be very patient with Taylor Heinicke when they face the 49ers this Saturday afternoon. According to FOX insider Jay Glazer, the Commanders have a plan in place to bench Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz if he struggles. Heinicke has been leading Washington's offense since Oct. 23....
Look: Sean Payton Already Has A Defensive Coordinator Lined Up
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has made it abundantly clear that he'd like to return to the sidelines sooner than later. With that said, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Payton already has a defensive coordinator lined up for his NFL return. Payton's all-star staff will include former Broncos...
1 NFL Team Clinched Playoff Spot Last Night - Without Playing
With last night's Thursday Night Football result, the Cincinnati Bengals clinched a spot in this year's postseason. "The reigning AFC champs are back in the postseason! #CellyClinched," the NFL wrote on Twitter. The Bengals started their season with two straight losses. But since then, they've been absolutely rolling. Joe Burrow...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Alabama Bowl Prep Is Bad News For Kansas State
Just because Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff doesn't mean Nick Saban's squad is going to sleepwalk through the Sugar Bowl. In fact, it sounds like the Crimson Tide are taking a very serious approach to their final game of the season. Speaking to reporters this week, Saban...
Former Pro Bowler Expected To Make Cowboys Debut This Weekend
The Cowboys may get a lift on offense this Saturday when they host the Eagles. During an appearance on 105.3 FM this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his 2022 season debut this weekend. Hilton signed a contract with the Cowboys earlier this...
No. 9 Overall Recruit David Hicks Announces Commitment
2023 five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been mulling offers from all corners of the country for the past few years. But this week he finally made a decision. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Hicks has committed to and officially signed with Texas A&M. The signing makes Hicks the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class along with star running back Rueben Owens.
