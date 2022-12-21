Josh Archibald, Ryan Poehling Considered Day-to-Day by Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins might head into the Christmas break without Ryan Poehling or Josh Archibald.

PITTSBURGH - While the Pittsburgh Penguins got Jason Zucker back into their lineup, they lost a couple of other forwards.

Josh Archibald was forced to miss the Penguins victory over the New York Rangers for a lower-body injury, while Ryan Poehling left the game early with an upper-body injury.

No timetable was yet to be given on either player following the game, it was just known that both were continuing to be evaluated.

Following the most recent practice, associate coach Todd Reiden stated that both Archibald and Poehling were considered day-to-day with their injuries.

Archibald suffered his injury against the Carolina Hurricanes but finished the contest with the team.

Poehling exited the game against the Rangers early; it isn’t exactly clear what caused either injury.

Jeff Petry was placed on long term injured reserve following his injury and the Penguins recalled Mark Friedman and Drew O’Connor to fill the roster space.

Danton Heinen played Archibald's spot on the fourth line in Archibald's absence.

If Poehling is unable to play in the upcoming game against the Hurricanes, it is likey O’Connor finds his way back into the lineup.

