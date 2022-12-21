ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

TODAY.com

14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
Popculture

Christmas Day 2022: What's Open and Closed on December 25

Missing an ingredient for your Christmas Day feast? Forgot to check someone off your shopping list? While many will pause this holiday season to celebrate with family and friends, life will not be coming to a complete standstill. As Santa and his elves get hard to work delivering presents across the globe, some stores and restaurants will remain open on Christmas Day 2022, Sunday, Dec. 25.
Thrillist

These Are the Stores, Supermarkets, and Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or have forgotten a somewhat surprising number of essentials before you are set to host guests, you might need to run to the store on Saturday, December 24. This list includes retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants, and fast food locations that will be open when you get there. Just note that the hours and times listed below don't automatically apply to every location for each business. Some franchises could be subject to change.
TODAY.com

Is McDonald's open on Christmas? What to know about 2022 holiday hours

Christmas has finally arrived. Whether you're packing your bags for a festive Christmas getaway or hosting the fam at your house, you might need a little extra fuel to reach the finish line. After all, while holiday songs like to say it's the most wonderful time of the year, let's...
FanSided

Starbucks Christmas hours: Is Starbucks open on Christmas? [Updated December 2022]

Is Starbucks open or closed on Christmas Day, or will you have to go somewhere else to get your fresh brewed coffee fix today?. Starbucks is one of the world’s biggest coffee providers. So many people go to their stores on a daily basis to get their daily caffeine fix. They offer up a lot of options beyond your standard fair of coffee and people really seem to enjoy that. Yet, if you’re looking for a coffee fix on Christmas, you’re going to be one sad duck.
consumerqueen.com

FREE Medium Dunkin’ Midnight Coffee!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Today only, Rewards members get a FREE medium Dunkin' Midnight coffee!. FREE Medium Dunkin' Midnight Coffee!. Order ahead in the Dunkin' app and you'll get a FREE medium Midnight Coffee! Simply...
Thrillist

Dunkin' Unveiled Its New Winter Menu with a Brown Butter Latte & More

Maybe the pumpkin creep that sees pumpkin spice items appearing in August makes it seem like it's really late to launch a winter menu. Nonetheless, the first day of winter is December 21, so it's really the perfect time to debut a winter menu. That's what Dunkin' is doing. It...
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

