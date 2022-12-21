ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Lasagna to make an Italian grandmother proud: Alex Guarnaschelli shares her family recipe

By Jennifer McClellan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJ7CU_0jqSZEzX00
You can find the recipe for Grandma Guarnaschelli’s Lasagna with Mini Beef Meatballs in "The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart" by Alex Guarnaschelli. Johnny Miller, courtesy of Clarkson Potter/Publishers

When it comes to lasagna , you get what you give. And that’s what makes it the perfect dish to serve to loved ones, especially around the holidays.

Maybe it’s the nostalgia of the closing year, or maybe it’s that as an Old Millennial, I’ve heard New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” too many times, but when I started thinking about making a lasagna, I kept coming back to the thought that it is an expression of love.

It’s not exactly hard to make, but it takes effort. There are a lot of steps, and halfway in amid the kitchen mess, you may find yourself overwhelmed. But that satisfied feeling of taking a beautiful, bubbly lasagna out of the oven is only surpassed by the joy of sharing it.

“It’s worth it,” chef Alex Guarnaschelli writes of the “painstaking trouble” of making lasagna like her grandma. Her family recipe, which she included in her cookbook “ The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart ,” features 40 hand-rolled meatballs and layers of San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses.

“There is something about getting a bite of beef in a little meatball and then the burst of flavor from the tomato sauce that makes this dish even more delicious,” she writes.

Grandma Guarnaschelli’s Lasagna with Mini Beef Meatballs

Serves: 8 to 10.

Ingredients

Tomato sauce:

  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 cup tightly packed fresh basil leaves

Meatballs:

  • 12 ounces 90% lean ground beef, preferably chopped sirloin
  • 4 ounces ground veal Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs, toasted, plus more if needed
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 medium garlic cloves, grated
  • 1/3 cup canola oil

Lasagna:

  • Kosher salt
  • 1 pound dried lasagna sheets, preferably De Cecco brand
  • 1 pound whole-milk mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
  • 1 pound whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • 3 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Instructions

1. Make the sauce: In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and season with 1 tablespoon salt. Stir in the red pepper flakes and sugar, and cook for about 2 minutes. Then add the tomatoes, with their juices, and the oregano. Cook for a few minutes over high heat, stirring from time to time. Taste for seasoning, add the basil leaves, and remove from the heat.

2. Make the meatballs: Put the beef and veal in a large bowl and spread the meat all over the bottom of the bowl and up the sides a little. (This will help you to distribute the seasonings evenly through the meat.) Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons salt. Then sprinkle the bread crumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and parsley all over the meat and use your hands to mix the ingredients together. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and garlic. Drizzle the egg mixture over the meat. Mix the meat thoroughly with your hands.

3. Test a meatball: Form 1 small meatball (about 1 inch in diameter) with your hands. Heat a splash of the canola oil in a small skillet over high heat. When the oil begins to smoke lightly, add the meatball, lower the heat, and cook it over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Taste for seasoning and texture. If it seems too wet, add some more bread crumbs to the mixture in the bowl. If it is too dry, add a splash of water. Adjust the seasoning of the mixture in the bowl as needed. Roll the remaining meat into balls; you should have about 40 very small meatballs.

4. Cook the meatballs: Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add half of the remaining canola oil. When the oil begins to smoke lightly, remove the pan from the heat and add half of the meatballs in a single layer, spreading them apart somewhat so they have a chance to brown instead of steaming. Return the pan to high heat and brown the meatballs, turning them so they brown all around, until medium-rare, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon or spatula to transfer them to a baking sheet lined with a kitchen towel to drain. Wipe out the skillet and repeat the process with the remaining canola oil and meatballs.

5. Cook the pasta: Bring 6 quarts water to a rolling boil in a large pot over high heat and season with 1/2 cup salt. The pasta water should taste like seawater. Add the lasagna sheets, stirring with a slotted spoon to make sure they do not clump or stick to the bottom, and cook for 4 minutes. Drain in a colander, rinse under cold water, and drain again. The pasta should still be very firm to the touch. Separate the sheets carefully so they don’t stick together.

6. Preheat the oven to 350° F.

7. Assemble the lasagna: Spoon a thin layer of the sauce over the bottom of a 9 × 13-inch baking pan. Arrange a layer of pasta sheets over the sauce. Sprinkle one-fourth of the mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmigiano-Reggiano over the pasta, and then add another thin layer of sauce. Dot the surface with about one-third of the meatballs, spacing them evenly. Repeat the layering process two more times. Add a final layer of pasta and top it with the remaining sauce and cheese.

8. Bake the lasagna: Cover the dish tightly with foil and put it in the center of the oven. Bake for 45 minutes. Then raise the oven temperature to 450°F and remove the foil. Bake the lasagna until the top browns slightly, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the lasagna from the oven and allow it to cool for 15 minutes or so before serving.

Reprinted with permission from “The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart” by Alex Guarnaschelli. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lasagna to make an Italian grandmother proud: Alex Guarnaschelli shares her family recipe

Comments / 8

Eh Whatever
3d ago

My grandfather's Italian mom taught my polish grandma how to cook & then she took the time while I was growing up, to teach me & now I've taught my daughter. Surprisingly very few know how to make homemade anything anymore & all we do is cook from scratch in our home.

Reply
2
Related
SheKnows

Alex Guarnaschelli Has The Perfect ‘Make-Ahead Holiday Dish’ You Can Make in Your Dutch Oven That People Are ‘Salivating’ Over

Deciding what to make for your holiday dinner is one of the most challenging things. You have to find something hearty and warm that’s easy to prepare on the big day, and — most importantly — something that’s super delicious! Alex Guarnaschelli has just the thing. She shared the perfect “make-ahead” holiday dish, and it looks so good. “If you missed it on ‘The Kitchen’, this is a great make-ahead holiday dish or a whenever dish too…” the Food Network chef wrote on Instagram yesterday. She also shared a video of her Pork Osso Buco recipe, which she notes can be...
The Independent

3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes

This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Just Shared Her ‘Everything’ Chicken Recipe & It’s a Kid-friendly Dinner the Whole Fam Will Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When life gets busy, there’s one thing that always takes a hit: dinner. Too often we find ourselves stressed out and craving a meal that’s truly satisfying, but end up getting take-out or heating up one of our go-to Trader Joe’s frozen foods for dinner instead of cooking. But making dinner from scratch, one that everyone in the family will actually enjoy and look forward to, doesn’t have to be difficult. With a little ingenuity and the right stash of pantry ingredients, you can whip up a quick and flavorful dinner for the whole fam, and The Pioneer Woman knows just how to do it. She shared a recipe for her “everything” chicken cutlets on YouTube, and the recipe hits all the right notes.
New York Post

I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner

A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family.  She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
People

Kate Hudson Says Her Whole Family Is Excited to Have Son Ryder Home from College for Christmas

Kate Hudson says that 19-year-old Ryder's younger siblings — Rani Rose, 4, and Bing, 11 — are looking forward to having him home for the holidays Kate Hudson isn't the only one who's excited for son Ryder to come home for Christmas. Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Glass Onion actress, 43, talked about how excited son Bing, 11, and daughter Rani Rose, 4, are to have their big brother home. "This Christmas is like, it's a thing. The fact that Ryder's coming home, it's...
People

Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'

Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes

A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
SheKnows

Ina Garten Just Revealed the One Trader Joe's Item She Serves at Parties & We're Stocking Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are without a doubt the most delicious time of the year, but they can also be the most stressful. There’s so much to keep track of, from presents to travel plans to childcare, that sometimes we just don’t have the hours needed to also bake up our favorite holiday treats every time we know we’re going to be having company. That’s just life. There can be a lot of pressure to be Susie Homemaker during the holidays, but...
Florence Carmela

Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy

This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Thrillist

Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner

We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
Mary Duncan

“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

722K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy