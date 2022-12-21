ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Score major savings on Drew Barrymore’s new cookware line at Walmart right now

By Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3Yp1_0jqSZ3Mn00
Save on Drew Barrymore's line of pastel appliances, cookware and more at Walmart Walmart / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Alongside acting, directing, hosting her talk show and generally being America's sweetheart, Drew Barrymore has been busy expanding her cookware line this year. The actress has added a stand mixer , 12-piece cookware set , portable blender , juicer and much more in recent months to her exclusive-to-Walmart line, Beautiful Kitchenware , all in the soft matte colors the collection is famous for. And now, just in time for holiday cooking, you can nab many of her kitchen items on sale.

Shop Beautiful Kitchenware at Walmart

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

For a limited time, Walmart is offering discounts on much of the Beautiful collection, including the 14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker ($50, originally $59), 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer ($69, originally $78), 12 Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set ($129, originally $149), 5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor ($79, originally $97), 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($99, originally $129) and more.

If you're still shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, today, December 21 , is the last day for guaranteed delivery by December 25 at Walmart. The retailer also offers free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more, and Walmart+ members can also get free shipping on all orders and select same-day delivery on some items. Shoppers can also opt to buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, depending on availability.

There's still time to shop holiday deals: Here are the 100+ best year-end sales at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more

Last-minute shopping? These are the 25 best Amazon gifts that will arrive before Christmas

Dyson deal: Save up to $200 on two of the best Dyson vacuums we’ve ever tried ahead of 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzkEl_0jqSZ3Mn00
Walmart has deals on Barrymore's air fryers, coffee makers and more. Walmart / Reviewed

Beautiful Kitchenware launched back in March 2021 exclusively at Walmart, in collaboration between Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather founder and CEO Shae Hong. The line was an immediate hit thanks to its matte neutral shades, with many items selling out in less than 24 hours upon their release.

When we tested the air fryer from Barrymore's Beautiful line, we loved that it was affordable, easy to use and clean, produced consistently crispy air fried foods and didn't require preheat—all while looking gorgeous on the countertop. Every appliance in the line is available in a cornflower blue, sage green, black or white—and the brand recently released a limited-edition, deep red Merlot color that’s perfect for the holidays.

Any of Barrymore's pastel appliances will look lovely on kitchen countertop this holiday season, so now's the time to nab them while they're still on sale!

Shop Beautiful Kitchenware at Walmart

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Score major savings on Drew Barrymore’s new cookware line at Walmart right now

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

These Stores Are Open on Christmas Day in 2022 for Last-Minute Shopping, Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on Christmas Day in 2022, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though the Dec. 25 holiday frequently finds most retailers, boutiques and shopping centers closed in observance of the holiday, this year is a little different. Despite closures and observed hours for employees during the event, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on Christmas Day. Larger chain pharmacies and all-purpose stores including CVS, 7-Eleven and Rite Aid are set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on Christmas Day. However, other retailers including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be...
Sharee B.

Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA
Popculture

McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Distractify

A Walmart Customer Couldn't Get Her Way, so She Called a Cashier a "Fat B"

There is a special place in Hades for folks who are irrationally rude to waitstaff, customer service people, and cashiers. These jobs are generally thankless and fairly hard on one's bodies and/or minds. The last thing anyone needs is to be yelled at by a customer, especially when said customer is trying to pull a fast one. They're in the wrong but the essential worker is getting the heat.
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Briana B.

Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
TheStreet

Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Serious Problem

Children's clothing made by Bentex that feature Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report characters are being recalled due to a lead-poisoning hazard, safety regulators said. The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

722K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy