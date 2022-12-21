Score major savings on Drew Barrymore’s new cookware line at Walmart right now

Save on Drew Barrymore's line of pastel appliances, cookware and more at Walmart Walmart / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Alongside acting, directing, hosting her talk show and generally being America's sweetheart, Drew Barrymore has been busy expanding her cookware line this year. The actress has added a stand mixer , 12-piece cookware set , portable blender , juicer and much more in recent months to her exclusive-to-Walmart line, Beautiful Kitchenware , all in the soft matte colors the collection is famous for. And now, just in time for holiday cooking, you can nab many of her kitchen items on sale.

Shop Beautiful Kitchenware at Walmart

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

For a limited time, Walmart is offering discounts on much of the Beautiful collection, including the 14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker ($50, originally $59), 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer ($69, originally $78), 12 Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set ($129, originally $149), 5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor ($79, originally $97), 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($99, originally $129) and more.

If you're still shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, today, December 21 , is the last day for guaranteed delivery by December 25 at Walmart. The retailer also offers free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more, and Walmart+ members can also get free shipping on all orders and select same-day delivery on some items. Shoppers can also opt to buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, depending on availability.

► There's still time to shop holiday deals: Here are the 100+ best year-end sales at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more

► Last-minute shopping? These are the 25 best Amazon gifts that will arrive before Christmas

► Dyson deal: Save up to $200 on two of the best Dyson vacuums we’ve ever tried ahead of 2023

Walmart has deals on Barrymore's air fryers, coffee makers and more. Walmart / Reviewed

Beautiful Kitchenware launched back in March 2021 exclusively at Walmart, in collaboration between Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather founder and CEO Shae Hong. The line was an immediate hit thanks to its matte neutral shades, with many items selling out in less than 24 hours upon their release.

When we tested the air fryer from Barrymore's Beautiful line, we loved that it was affordable, easy to use and clean, produced consistently crispy air fried foods and didn't require preheat—all while looking gorgeous on the countertop. Every appliance in the line is available in a cornflower blue, sage green, black or white—and the brand recently released a limited-edition, deep red Merlot color that’s perfect for the holidays.

Any of Barrymore's pastel appliances will look lovely on kitchen countertop this holiday season, so now's the time to nab them while they're still on sale!

Shop Beautiful Kitchenware at Walmart

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Score major savings on Drew Barrymore’s new cookware line at Walmart right now