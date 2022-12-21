ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Facebook group aims to help those stranded in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders can't get to people who are stuck and so the community is stepping up to help. It's all about getting the basic things we all need to survive to those who are stuck. There is a Facebook group called 'Buffalo Blizzard 2022.' It's been...
BUFFALO, NY
police1.com

After a long night of rescues, N.Y. deputies reach child trapped in a car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All night long, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office were out in the blizzard, searching for motorists stranded in their vehicles. The worst conditions they faced were around Clarence and Grand Island, said Undersheriff William Cooley, which he called "our ground zero." Like most anyone...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Residents living along the water in Buffalo encouraged to evacuate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials are watching conditions along Lake Erie as a winter storm with strong winds hits Western New York. While a mandatory evacuation order has only been issued for neighbors in the Hoover Beach area ahead of what's expected to be a major winter storm, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is still encouraging anyone living in a low lying area near the lake to leave if they can.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY

