Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
californiaexaminer.net
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday: The first casualty of the unprecedented winter storm that has frozen most of the US was named a 56-year-old father who died after reportedly succumbing to hypothermia on a Buffalo street. According to family members, William...
18 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as more reported on Christmas
Poloncarz said that he has been in communication with the White House and Gov. Hochul about a federal disaster declaration.
Woman thankful for Cleve-Hill volunteer firefighters during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Katie Durwald was driving home from her job at a big box retailer when she drove into Cheektowaga and was hit with zero visibility on Friday afternoon. "It was impossible to see your hand in front of you," Durwald said. She called for help and was...
Facebook group aims to help those stranded in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders can't get to people who are stuck and so the community is stepping up to help. It's all about getting the basic things we all need to survive to those who are stuck. There is a Facebook group called 'Buffalo Blizzard 2022.' It's been...
police1.com
After a long night of rescues, N.Y. deputies reach child trapped in a car
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All night long, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office were out in the blizzard, searching for motorists stranded in their vehicles. The worst conditions they faced were around Clarence and Grand Island, said Undersheriff William Cooley, which he called "our ground zero." Like most anyone...
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Alive Photo: Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, Christmas in the 1950s
I’m old enough to remember the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood being a shopping destination for WNYers, but young enough to see its decline. Do you have memories of the neighborhood at Christmas? Please share in the comments.
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Travel ban lifted in Niagara County; Erie County in 'major coordination effort'
On Sunday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Effective immediately the travel ban for Niagara County has been lifted. A travel advisory will remain in place at this time. A travel advisory is also in place for the City of Lockport, City of Niagara Falls and the City of North Tonawanda.
Residents living along the water in Buffalo encouraged to evacuate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials are watching conditions along Lake Erie as a winter storm with strong winds hits Western New York. While a mandatory evacuation order has only been issued for neighbors in the Hoover Beach area ahead of what's expected to be a major winter storm, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is still encouraging anyone living in a low lying area near the lake to leave if they can.
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
Emergency Shelters and Warming Centers Open In Buffalo
The combination of extremely low temperatures and thousands of people without power can create some dangerous situations for people who are trying to ride out the massive storm that has hit large parts of the midwest, rust belt, and east coast. It has gotten very cold in Buffalo and Western...
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
newyorkupstate.com
Firetrucks stranded, airport closed, two fatalities: harrowing details emerge from storm in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. -- In a news conference on Christmas Eve, Governor Kathy Hochul shared harrowing details about the storm pummeling Buffalo over the weekend. Around 11:00 a.m., Hochul announced that two people in the Buffalo area have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions. The storm -- which...
Video: Golf dome on Wehrle badly damaged in blizzard
A neighbor captured video of the pieces of The Dome flying away
Brutal blizzard blasts Town of Tonawanda
The brutal blizzard continues blasting Kenmore-Tonawanda Saturday with dangerously cold temperatures and conditions with massive blowing and driving snow.
WGRZ TV
Five foot drifts in Williamsville New York
The video is of our backyard in Williamsville, NY. taken this evening; showing a five foot drift. Go Bills!! Credit: Tim Lehr.
Wegmans staying closed through Monday; Tops outside Erie County will open
All Wegmans stores in Erie County and Niagara County will be closed until after Christmas.
AMR of Western New York paramedic vehicle allegedly stolen in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — American Medical Response of Western New York has allegedly had one of their paramedic supervisor fly cars stolen after it was stuck in snow, the organization announced in a Facebook post Saturday night. AMR says the vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe with standard AMR markings that is identified as Medic 21, was […]
