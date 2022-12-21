Authorities are seeking the publics help in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Kennedie Mykell Neathery was last seen leaving her sister’s home in Venice at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis shared that Neathery left her phone at the home, so they have not been able to track her through that.

SEVIER COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO