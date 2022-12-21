Read full article on original website
midutahradio.com
Missing Woman Last Seen In Sevier County
Authorities are seeking the publics help in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Kennedie Mykell Neathery was last seen leaving her sister’s home in Venice at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis shared that Neathery left her phone at the home, so they have not been able to track her through that.
ksl.com
4 arrested following police chase in central Utah
RICHFIELD — Four people were arrested in Sevier County following a high-speed chase with police. Utah Highway Patrol troopers spotted a vehicle going 110 mph on I-70 near Richfield Tuesday. A trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle which got off the freeway at an exit. The trooper noted...
High-speed police chase leads to 4 arrested in Richfield
Four people have been arrested after a high-speed police chase in Richfield on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Former college football player charged with rape and attempted murder in Sanpete County
A man accused of raping and attempting to murder a woman in Sanpete County is facing multiple felony charges.
Opinion: Utah is positioned as ‘a potential Saudi Arabia’ of renewable energy sources
Utah can supply the U.S. with renewable energy from wind, solar and geothermal energy. Read more here.
