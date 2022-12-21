ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, UT

midutahradio.com

Missing Woman Last Seen In Sevier County

Authorities are seeking the publics help in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Kennedie Mykell Neathery was last seen leaving her sister’s home in Venice at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis shared that Neathery left her phone at the home, so they have not been able to track her through that.
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

4 arrested following police chase in central Utah

RICHFIELD — Four people were arrested in Sevier County following a high-speed chase with police. Utah Highway Patrol troopers spotted a vehicle going 110 mph on I-70 near Richfield Tuesday. A trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle which got off the freeway at an exit. The trooper noted...
RICHFIELD, UT

