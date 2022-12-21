ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

montanaoutdoor.com

FWP News: START YOUR NEW YEAR OFF RIGHT WITH A FIRST DAY HIKE

HELENA – Kick off the New Year right with a First Day Hike at a state park near you. On Jan. 1, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host First Day Hikes at Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore, and Lone Pine units), Travelers’ Rest State Park, Missouri Headwaters State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Pictograph Cave State Park and Makoshika State Park. Being immersed in nature has never been more important for your mental health and physical wellbeing. These fun and informative hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.
Daily Montanan

Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?

Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda.  This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
96.7 KISS FM

Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice

You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
Daily Montanan

Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption

In the early 1970s, something revolutionary happened. Everyday Montanans stood up, demanding a new constitution with expanded rights and freedoms. One-hundred delegates from across the state – democratically chosen by their communities – gathered in Helena to draft a document admired the world over as a model for citizen democracy. One thing they all had […] The post Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday

Lawmakers on the Nomination Committee will meet Wednesday to interview five people who applied to be Montana’s next Commissioner of Political Practices and decide whether any of them should be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for appointment and Senate confirmation.  The five applicants who will be interviewed in Wednesday’s 2 p.m. meeting are Chris […] The post Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave

When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman? And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time, the Treasure State’s punk rock scene created a solid legion of fans and musicians – now preserved by Montana rock historian and […] The post Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave appeared first on Daily Montanan.
kiowacountypress.net

Facing criticism, group forms to educate public about Montana constitution

(Big Sky Connection) Fifty years after its creation, and under increasing criticism from some lawmakers, an organization has been created to increase awareness of the Montana Constitution. Mae Nan Ellingson, one of the founding members of the Friends of the Montana Constitution, was the youngest delegate at the 1972 Montana...
NBCMontana

Health dept. proposes new requirements for Medicaid abortion coverage

HELENA, Mont. — This week MTFP obtained a copy of a proposed rule change from the Department of Public Health and Human Services that would add layers of red tape for low-income Montanans seeking Medicaid coverage for abortions and prohibit nurse practitioners and physician assistants from billing Medicaid for those services. By Friday, it was posted publicly along with information about its upcoming Jan. 12 hearing.
ypradio.org

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners

MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 12/24/22

Its the most wonderful time of the year. As you are dreaming that Santa brings you the rifle or ice auger you asked for, we got the latest fishing reports from around the state.
MY 103.5

Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.

As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Moment Special: Memorable stories of 2022

MISSOULA, Mont. — We're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments of the year. Each week, Kevin Maki shares a glimpse of what makes our state so special. Here are some of our favorite Montana Moments from 2022. So many proud Montanans have opened their hearts...
NBCMontana

Mountain snow & valley wintry mix to impact mountain pass travel this week

Temperatures continue to warm for Christmas Day, however some will warm more slowly than others. Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s this afternoon in northwest and west central Montana while high in southwest Montana may reach the low 40s in a few places. Temperatures only fall slightly overnight with low Monday morning in the 20s and 30s. A scattered wintry mix will continue through the day. Even with these warmer temperatures, ground temperatures remain very cold, so areas that drop below freezing overnight will likely see a quick refreeze of any moisture on roads and sidewalks. While much of the freezing rain is behind us, this freeze/thaw cycle should continue the next few days.
